Chelsea transfer news: Blues make another Crystal Palace star a 'priority' alongside Maxence Lacroix

By Lewis Blain | 26 Jun 2026 07:34 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 07:34

Chelsea are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market as Xabi Alonso continues shaping his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Blues have already stepped up their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, while Atalanta right-back Marco Palestra is also closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Now another Eagles star has emerged as one of Chelsea's leading midfield targets, with the club determined to strengthen the spine of Alonso's side.

Adam Wharton is a summer transfer priority for Chelsea

© Imago / Visionhaus

Chelsea remain firmly in the race to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, with the England international still regarded as one of the club's 'priority' targets this summer.

According to Blues insider Simon Phillips, there is growing optimism surrounding a potential move for the 22-year-old, with the club not willing to give up on their pursuit, even if negotiations are expected to prove difficult.

Wharton has established himself as one of the Premier League's finest young midfielders since joining Palace, and Chelsea believe he possesses the technical quality and composure to become a cornerstone of Alonso's midfield for years to come.

At the same time, the west Londoners are also advancing talks over Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, who is understood to be open to moving to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are already pressing ahead with a deal for Marco Palestra, but adding both Wharton and Lacroix would represent another significant statement of intent from the new regime.

Will Palace let Chelsea sign both Adam Wharton and Maxence Lacroix?

© Iconsport / SPI

Convincing Palace to sell one of their biggest stars is difficult enough, but signing both Wharton and Lacroix in the same transfer window would be an even greater challenge.

The pair could cost around £120 million combined, with Palace believed to value Lacroix at approximately £50 million and Wharton commanding a fee in the region of £70 million.

From Palace's perspective, there is little incentive to weaken two key areas of their starting XI unless Chelsea meet those valuations in full. Selling both would leave a huge rebuilding job, even if the financial return would be substantial.

Chelsea, though, have shown repeatedly under their current ownership that they are willing to spend heavily on players they view as long-term pillars of the project.

If Alonso identifies Wharton and Lacroix as two of the missing pieces in his squad, then Stamford Bridge chiefs may yet test Palace's resolve with offers that become impossible to ignore.