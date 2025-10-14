Chelsea are reportedly preparing to step up their pursuit of one of Crystal Palace's star players amid suggestions that they face stern competition from a Premier League rival.

Chelsea are allegedly ready to step up their interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Despite being restricted to one England cap to his name, the 21-year-old has progressed into one of the most highly-regarded young talents in world football.

Wharton has helped Palace to the FA Cup, Community Shield and an 18-match unbeaten streak since his arrival in February 2024, making 53 appearances along the way.

However, interest in his signature is growing by the month as clubs across Europe contemplate if and when to make a formal approach for the former Blackburn Rovers starlet.

As per TEAMtalk, Chelsea are aware that they may need to bring forward their decision if they want to win the race for his signature.

Chelsea, Premier League rival in competition for Wharton

The report suggests that Chelsea are ready to 'intensify' their interest in Wharton, potentially earlier than planned with Manchester United lurking in the background.

Ruben Amorim is said to view Wharton as his first-choice target for the engine room with United having failed to tempt Brighton & Hove Albion into selling Carlos Baleba.

Chelsea were allegedly planning to hold fire with a bid for Wharton until the summer of 2026, but they recognise that their hand may be forced by the Red Devils.

If Chelsea or Man United are to get anywhere in negotiations for Wharton, they will reportedly have to offer at least £70m.

Nevertheless, as has already been reported, there is a reluctance on Palace's part to do business for Wharton before the end of the season as they bid to lift the Conference League trophy as a bare minimum.

Do Chelsea need Wharton?

While Chelsea have their issues in midfield due to an injury to Dario Essugo and constant fitness concerns over Romeo Lavia, Enzo Maresca is not short of options.

Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos will all be used regularly, providing that they remain fit, and Lavia generally makes an impact when he is available.

Therefore, it is questionable whether there is any value in Chelsea spending a mammoth fee on Wharton when he may not be viewed any higher than fourth in the pecking order at best.

Furthermore, strengthening other areas of the pitch - such as goalkeeper and central defence - may be prioritised over the middle of the pitch.