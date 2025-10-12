Crystal Palace reportedly determine a plan over how to handle any upcoming interest in midfielder Adam Wharton.

Crystal Palace reportedly know how they will handle any interest in Adam Wharton during the winter transfer window.

Since arriving at Selhurst Park in February 2024, Wharton has progressed into one of the most promising players in English football.

As well as winning the FA Cup, Community Shield and contributing to a 18-match unbeaten streak, Wharton has earned one cap for England.

However, his rapid rise from being a Championship player at Blackburn Rovers has only led to widespread admiration from elsewhere.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been heavily linked with a move for the 21-year-old ahead of 2026.

Crystal Palace take Wharton stance

According to Football Insider, Palace have already decided that they would shun any offers for Wharton during the mid-point of the campaign.

Furthermore, Wharton has no plans to leave the Eagles at that point of 2025-26, likely because of a number of reasons.

As well as featuring in a Palace side that have ambitions to win the Conference League, Wharton may feel that leaving for a bigger club could harm his hopes of representing England at the 2026 World Cup.

Wharton is already in a position where he is yet to make a notable impact on Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel having been left out of the squad for the games with Wales and Latvia.

How long can Palace retain Wharton's services?

Palace have shown with the likes of Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze that they will not be forced into cashing in on their best players unless they receive their desired fees.

That may ultimately count against them in the case of Guehi, but Wharton's contract running until 2029 leaves them in a position of strength.

Wharton will want to play Champions League football at some point in the near future, with Palace realistically reliant on back-to-back Conference League and Europa League triumphs for that to become a reality.

While that is not beyond the realms of possibility, Wharton will also want to see progress in the Premier League, and there may come a point where he is openly entertaining moves to the likes of Anfield, the Etihad Stadium and the Bernabeu.

In the short term, he will be focused on trying to remain available for Palace ahead of a hectic seven-game schedule between October 18 and November 9.