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Man Utd
Jul 18, 2026 4.00pm
Old Trafford
Wrexham

Man United predicted XI vs. Wrexham: Andrey Santos in line for Red Devils debut in pre-season clash

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Santos in line for debut: How Man United could line up vs. Wrexham
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Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick is likely to hand a debut to Andrey Santos in Saturday's pre-season friendly with Championship outfit Wrexham.

Santos - a £50m arrival from Chelsea - is in line to feature in the middle of the Red Devils midfield, while there could also be a spot between the sticks for fellow new signing Karl Darlow, who has arrived as back-up for Senne Lammens this summer.

First-team stars Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee are all available, but Benjamin Sesko is still dealing with a shin issue and therefore could miss out.

Harry Amass, Shea Lacey, Tyler Fredricson, Jack Fletcher and Toby Collyer are among the youngsters who could be involved.

However, Lisandro Martinez (Argentina) Matheus Cunha (Brazil), Diogo Dalot (Portugal), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Tyler Fletcher (Scotland), Altay Bayindir (Turkey), Kobbie Mainoo (England), Senne Lammens (Belgium), Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) and Marcus Rashford (England) are all absent due to World Cup commitments, either ongoing or previous.

Youri Tielemans is another new signing at Old Trafford, but the midfielder represented Belgium at the 2026 World Cup and is not yet ready to join up with the squad.

Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte are long-term absentees, meanwhile, due to injury issues.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Santos, Collyer; Lacey, Mount, Dorgu; Mbeumo

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