Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola could 'request' signing of Bournemouth star

By Darren Plant | 14 Jun 2026 12:08

Andoni Iraola may reportedly ask Liverpool to try to sign Rayan from former club Bournemouth.

After three years in charge at the Vitality Stadium, the Spaniard has taken on the challenge of replacing Arne Slot at Anfield.

With Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah all leaving Liverpool, a major transitional period is on the horizon.

As it stands, Bournemouth are ready to fend off any interest in their star players, whether that comes from Liverpool or other clubs.

Nevertheless, as per RTI Esporte, there is the possibility of Iraola pushing hard for a reunion with Rayan.

© Iconsport / PA Images

What is Rayan's release clause amid Liverpool interest?

The winger only joined Bournemouth in January, yet he was able to have an immediate impact on the South coast.

Five goals and two assists came from 15 Premier League appearances as Bournemouth secured their first-ever qualification for the Europa League.

Such has been his rise to prominence that the two-cap international was called up to Brazil's World Cup squad.

As per the report, Iraola is considering whether to 'request' the signing of the 19-year-old, who has a release clause of £130m.

Whether Liverpool are able to activate that option remains to be seen, but any bid in that ballpark would likely lead to Bournemouth chiefs giving it consideration.

Rayan's former club Vasco Da Gama are said to be monitoring the situation due to the 5% sell-on clause that they possess.

© Imago / Sportimage

Can Liverpool afford Rayan?

With their net-spend well over £200m for 2025-26, it is unclear whether Liverpool would be prepared to pay such a fee for Rayan.

However, they are making considerable savings on their wages due to the exits of the aforementioned trio.

Much could depend on whether Liverpool view Rayan as the successor to Salah. They have also been linked with a move for a Paris Saint-Germain star.

Furthermore, Cody Gakpo is being linked with an exit from the Merseyside giants, with several clubs said to hold an interest.