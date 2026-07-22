Preview: Vasteras SK vs Orgryte - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 22 Jul 2026 12:17 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 12:18

Hitachi Energy Arena will play host to Friday evening's Swedish Allsvenskan contest between Vasteras SK and Orgryte.

Vasteras are currently eighth in the Swedish Allsvenskan table, picking up 19 points from their 13 league matches this season, while Orgryte are 15th in the division on 10 points.

Match preview

Vasteras have a record of five wins, four draws and four defeats from their 13 league matches during the current campaign, with 19 points leaving them in eighth spot in the division, four points behind third-placed Hacken.

The Green-Whites are the reigning Superettan champions, winning the second tier in 2025 to secure a return to the Allsvenskan, and their main aim for this season is to consolidate.

Alexander Rubin's side have been in strong form since the season resumed at the start of July, taking seven points from three matches, beating Halmstad and Degerfors before playing out a goalless draw with Mjallby last time out.

Vasteras have only managed to win once on home soil this season, drawing three and losing two of their six league fixtures in front of their own supporters.

The home team will view this match as the ideal chance to continue their strong form, but Orgryte have managed to pick up four points from their last two matches.

© Imago / Bildbyran

The visitors will enter this game off the back of a goalless draw with Djurgarden, while they beat Hacken 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller on July 11.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disappointing season for Orgryte thus far, though, with a record of two wins, four draws and seven defeats from 13 matches leaving them in 15th spot in the table on 10 points.

Andreas Holmberg's side have the worst defensive record in the Allsvenskan this term, conceding 31 times in their 13 matches.

OIS also secured promotion from Sweden's second tier in 2025, finishing third in the Superettan before coming through the playoffs.

It has been difficult for Holmberg's side on their travels this season, losing five of their six matches, conceding 19 times in the process.

Vasteras SK Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Orgryte Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Team News

Vasteras will again be missing Frederic Nsabiyumva through injury, but Mikkel Ladefoged will be back in the squad, having served the suspension that saw him miss out against Mjallby.

Ladefoged has scored nine times in 12 appearances in all competitions this season, so his return is a major boost for the home team.

Taonsa Axel has five goals to his name during the current campaign and will also feature in the final third of the field, while Herman Magnusson should continue at right-back.

As for Orgryte, Rasmus Alm remains on the sidelines through injury, but Tobias Sana will return to the squad after missing the game through Djurgarden through suspension.

Sana is expected to take the place of William Hofvander despite the 24-year-old putting in a positive performance last time out.

Noah Christoffersson has scored four times in 15 appearances this season, and the 27-year-old is again set to feature in the final third of the field.

Vasteras SK possible starting lineup:

Jager; H Magnusson, Bonde, Keita; Gefvert, Diagne, Lushaku, Baggesen; Gunnarsson, Ladefoged, Axel

Orgryte possible starting lineup:

Gustafsson; Lagerlund, Dyrestam, Styffe; Andersson, Parker-Price, Laturnus, Andreasson; Paulson, Christoffersson, Sana

We say: Vasteras SK 2-1 Orgryte

Vasteras have found it difficult to win at home this season, but Orgryte have been disappointing on their travels, so we are expecting the hosts to shade this contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.