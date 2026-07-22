Preview: Rosenborg vs Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 22 Jul 2026 11:25 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 11:29

Manchester United will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Norwegian outfit Rosenborg on Friday.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham in their first friendly of the summer on Saturday, while Rosenborg were in Eliteserien action on the same afternoon, recording a 3-0 victory over Start.

Match preview

Rosenborg are 13 matches into their Eliteserien campaign, with 15 points leaving them in 10th spot in the division, 10 points behind fourth-placed Lillestrom.

Freyr Alexandersson's side returned to action following a break on July 12, recording a 3-0 victory over Kristiansund, before beating Start 3-0 on Saturday, while they also overcame Molde 2-1 in a friendly at the start of the month.

As a result, Rosenborg will provide stern opposition for Man United, and it will actually be the fourth time that the two teams have locked horns in a friendly.

The last clash between the two sides came in July 2024, when Noah Holm scored the only goal of the match in a 1-0 success for Rosenborg over a Man United team led by Erik ten Hag.

Alexandersson's side have a key league game against Fredrikstad on July 27, but it would be fair to say that all of their focus will currently be on the glamour friendly with the Red Devils.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man United will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham on Saturday, and it would be fair to say that it was a disappointing performance from the Red Devils.

Michael Carrick's side now have games against Rosenborg, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and AC Milan before opening their 2026-27 Premier League campaign away to newly-promoted Hull City on August 22.

The Red Devils have made four signings so far this summer, with Andrey Santos making his debut in the clash with Wrexham; Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow have also joined, in addition to exciting teenager Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur.

More signings will follow before the end of the market, and it will be fascinating to see how Man United line up for their first match of the season, with Marcus Rashford potentially being involved; as it stands, the Englishman is likely to stay.

Carrick will want an improved performance from the clash against Wrexham, although there were positives to take from the match, with a number of the club's youngsters putting in positive performances in the second period.

Rosenborg form (all competitions):

WLLDWW

Manchester United pre-season form:

L

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Rosenborg could be without Dino Islamovic on Friday through injury, with the 32-year-old facing a late fitness test before his availability can be determined.

The home side are otherwise in strong shape, and a strong XI is expected to take to the field for the first whistle before changes occur throughout the contest.

Amin Chiakha has scored six times in 14 appearances this season and will feature in the attack, while there should also be a spot for Emil Konradsen Ceide, who has come up with two goals and seven assists in all competitions this term.

As for Man United, Tielemans (Belgium), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina), Matheus Cunha (Brazil), Diogo Dalot (Portugal), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Altay Bayindir (Turkey), Kobbie Mainoo (England), Senne Lammens (Belgium), Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) and Marcus Rashford (England) are still absent due to their involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

Benjamin Sesko remains a doubt due to a shin injury which ended his 2025-26 campaign early, while Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte are long-term absentees.

First-team stars Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee are again available, while there could be a spot in the squad for 15-year-old JJ Gabriel.

Jacob Devaney, Harry Amass, Chido Obi, Shea Lacey, Jack Fletcher and Toby Collyer are also among the youngsters who could earn action on Friday; new signing Thompson also has a chance of making the squad.

Rosenborg possible starting lineup:

Wahlstedt; Svensson, M Ceide, Nemcik, Pereira; Selnaes; Duris, Bomholt, Fossum, E Ceide; Chiakha

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Heaton; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Mount, Santos; Lacey, J Fletcher, Dorgu; Mbeumo

We say: Rosenborg 1-2 Manchester United

Rosenborg are in strong form and will be in much better shape given that their league season is ongoing, but Man United can call upon a lot of quality, and we are backing the 20-time English champions to shade a close contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.