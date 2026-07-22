Barcelona transfer news: La Liga champions make 'key decision' on defender's future amid exit talk

By Matt Law | 22 Jul 2026 09:35 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 09:37

Barcelona will reportedly not stand in Ronald Araujo's way if the Uruguay international requests to leave Camp Nou during this summer's transfer window.

Not too long ago, the 27-year-old was regarded as one of the best centre-backs in world football, with Manchester United thought to be willing to pay a significant fee to bring him to the Premier League, but the South American's stock has now fallen.

Araujo has struggled with form and fitness issues, while he spent a period away from Barcelona last term in order to prioritise his mental health.

The defender had hoped to be available for Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, but he was ultimately unable to recover from a muscular issue and therefore did not make a single appearance for his country at the tournament.

Araujo signed a new contract with Barcelona in January 2025, with his terms at Camp Nou running until the summer of 2031.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Barcelona 'willing' to sell Araujo this summer

However, there has recently been a host of speculation surrounding his future, with Barcelona believed to be willing to sell him for the right price.

According to AS, Barcelona have no intention of forcing a sale such is their respect for Araujo, who has made 213 appearances for the Catalan outfit in all competitions since arriving from Boston River in 2018.

However, the report claims that Barcelona will not stand in Araujo's way if the centre-back asks to leave in order to secure regular football.

Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin and Andreas Christensen are all allegedly ahead of Araujo when it comes to the starting spots at centre-back.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Araujo has dropped down the pecking order at Barcelona

Araujo will allegedly meet with Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco this summer to discuss his future.

The defender is said to be willing to stay and fight for his spot but wants to 'feel important within the project'.

The 6ft 3in centre-back has previously been linked with the likes of Man United and Liverpool, although there is not believed to be any significant Premier League interest in him at this moment in time.