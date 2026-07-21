Barcelona transfer news: Barca land surprise £7m signing while Adeyemi deal is finalised

By Axel Clody | 21 Jul 2026 11:58

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old winger Jesse Bisiwu from Club Brugge for £7m as they await the imminent official arrival of Karim Adeyemi.

According to Fabrizio Romano, both clubs are exchanging documents to complete the operation, a fixed fee of £7m with a 20 per cent sell-on clause included.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed on Tuesday that Adeyemi, back from the World Cup, is expected to sign and be officially presented on Wednesday in a deal worth approximately £25m all in.

A signing months in the making

© Imago / Nico Vereecken / Photo News

The Bisiwu deal has been in progress for several months.

According to Mundo Deportivo, sporting director Deco and head of scouting Joao Amaral travelled to Belgium in person to open discussions, a sign of the importance the club place on the operation.

Brugge had initially sought around £8.5m; Barcelona negotiated downwards by leveraging the sell-on clause percentage.

Bisiwu never played a single first-team minute at Club Brugge. Relations with the club had even deteriorated in his final months, he was left out of the squad for a Youth League semi-final, a signal that his future had already been mapped out elsewhere.

Barcelona's two-speed summer

© Imago / Mark Pain

The Bisiwu signing fits into an identifiable pattern at Barcelona this summer.

The club have invested heavily at the top end, Anthony Gordon arrived from Newcastle for £68m, before completing more speculative youth acquisitions alongside those senior additions. Adeyemi follows Gordon's path as a player built for the starting eleven.

Bisiwu belongs to a different category: an unknown talent with a specific profile — 1.85m tall, technically polished and physically built for projection — who arrives as a long-term investment rather than a short-term reinforcement.

On the left flank, the hierarchy is clear. Bisiwu arrives third behind Raphinha and Gordon. The plan is not to challenge for Liga minutes immediately, but to develop him gradually through the reserve team with occasional senior appearances when opportunities arise.

For Deco and Amaral, the objective is not short-term competition within the squad but the construction of a pool of young players with strong resale potential or internal promotion prospects, a strategy the pair have developed methodically since taking charge of recruitment.