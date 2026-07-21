Luis de la Fuente narrowly beats rival to win Sports Mole's 2026 World Cup Manager of the Tournament

By Lewis Blain | 21 Jul 2026 11:00 , Last updated: 21 Jul 2026 11:00

Luis de la Fuente has been crowned Sports Mole’s Manager of the Tournament for the 2026 World Cup, narrowly edging out Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni in one of the closest votes in recent years.

The Spain head coach guided La Roja through a superb campaign, leading them to their first World Cup crown since 2010.

His efforts earned 46% of the vote, narrowly edging out Scaloni, who amassed 43% after steering Argentina to another deep run as defending champions.

The pair dominated the polling throughout, their sides’ excellence on the road to the final reflected in the overwhelming share of support they received.

Norway manager Stale Solbakken secured third place with 5% following his nation’s historic knockout-stage breakthrough, while Switzerland’s Murat Yakin earned 4% for steering his side to yet another impressive tournament showing.

Cape Verde’s Bubista rounded out the shortlist with 3%, recognised for leading his team to a landmark World Cup debut and earning admirers with their fearless approach.