Vozinha beats Johan Manzambi and three others to win World Cup 2026 Breakout Star in Readers' Awards

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Jul 2026 10:00 , Last updated: 21 Jul 2026 10:01

Cape Verde's Vozinha has been crowned the World Cup 2026's Breakout Star in the Sports Mole Readers' Awards.

The veteran goalkeeper secured just under half of the public vote with 49%, and his place at the top of the poll comes as little surprise after a remarkable tournament debut.

Vozinha produced a stunning performance against eventual champions Spain on the biggest stage of all as the Blue Sharks made their World Cup bow, with the 38-year-old proving instrumental in one of the competition's standout stories.

Swiss midfielder Johan Manzambi finished second in the voting with 27%, while Mexico wide attackerJulian Quinones claimed third place with 14% of the nominations.

Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill received 5% of the vote, and New Zealand's Elijah Just picked up 4% to complete the shortlist.