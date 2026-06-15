Cape Verde 0-0 Spain: From 50,000 to 2 millions followers in 90 minutes - Vozinha becomes global sensation at World Cup

By Alexis Pereira | 15 Jun 2026 21:34 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 21:51

Spain's shock 0-0 draw with Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup on Monday evening was dominated by a single name: Vozinha.

Josimar Dias, the 40-year-old keeping goal for Cape Verde, produced a string of outstanding saves against Spain and left the pitch with a level of fame he could scarcely have imagined. Thanks to a campaign launched by CazéTV — the Brazilian streaming platform holding the broadcast rights to the 2026 World Cup in Brazil — Vozinha gained more than 2 million followers during the match itself.

Vozinha's heroics secure stunning point for Cape Verde against Spain

Spain began without Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, both of whom came on in the second half as they were not yet fully fit following recent injuries. La Roja were left frustrated with the 0-0 scoreline, with one of the pre-tournament favourites unable to find a way past Vozinha.

The goalkeeper — one of Cape Verde's most beloved footballers — made seven saves against Spain, six of which came from inside the penalty area. He also recovered three aerial balls and prevented 1.46 xG, according to SofaScore data.

Spain produced 27 shots and registered 2.29 xG over the course of the match, but they could not get past Vozinha, whose nickname stems from his childhood upbringing by his grandparents. He told FIFA - 'The nickname is because of my grandparents. I never lived with my parents. When I was born, my father was in the military service and my mother had to work hard for something, so I always grew up with my grandparents.'

Vozinha and Cabo Verde making history ??#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/TIEc3lh2GO — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2026

The nickname captivated Brazilian viewers watching the game at home, and CazéTV urged their audience to follow the goalkeeper on social media. Vozinha went from around 50,000 followers to more than 2 million while the match was still being broadcast. The platform had run similar campaigns during the Paris Olympics in support of Brazilian athletes across a range of sports.

A visibly surprised Vozinha addressed the press after the match. He said - 'We are very happy. We knew it was not going to be easy — Spain are one of the best national teams in the world. We leave here with a draw, and I think we are satisfied with that. Now we just have to keep working.'

He added — with supporters chanting his name in the background — 'I have dreamed of this moment my whole life. I worked my whole life for these stages, to be able to be here, and I managed to contribute to the team with my experience. I am very happy about that. Thank you to all Cape Verdeans around the world.'

Vozinha overcome with emotion as Brazil's affection is revealed in mixed zone

Speaking in the mixed zone, Vozinha gave an interview to CazéTV and discovered that he had become, almost overnight, a social media star. Moved by the scale of the warmth he had received from Brazilian fans, he spoke with emotion in his voice.

He told the broadcaster - 'I cannot believe it, thank you so much. Brazilians have always had a great deal of affection for us, and we felt that throughout our World Cup qualifying campaign. Now that we have arrived on the greatest stage in the world, I have felt that support and I can only be grateful.'

Vozinha received a shirt and gifts from the broadcaster and thanked them with visible emotion. He spent last season at Chaves in the Portuguese second division, with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign. In the Cape Verde squad since 2012, he has earned 89 caps for his country and is the second-most capped player in Cape Verde's history.