Preview: Hradec Kralove vs Tromso IL - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 28 Jul 2026 11:13

Hradec Kralove square off against Tromso IL in the second leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie on Thursday.

The Czech Republic hosts are looking to defend the 1-0 aggregate lead that they established in last week's first fixture in Norway.

Match preview

After over 30 years away from European competition, Hradec Kralove intend to continue their return for as long as possible and build on last season's fourth-placed finish in the Czech top flight.

Four consecutive finishes between sixth and eighth were finally bettered by a campaign which saw them edge Jablonec into fifth by one point.

David Horejs's side extended their upward trajectory onto the continent with a late goal in a 1-0 triumph in Norway.

Mick van Buren scored in the 85th minute to put Hradec Kralove into a position where avoiding defeat on Thursday will send them through to the playoff round.

On Sunday, Hradec Kralove commenced their 2026-27 top-flight season with a 2-1 win over Pardubice.

© Imago

As for Tromso, a third-placed finish in the 2025 Eliteserien earned them a place in this competition.

That is currently where they find themselves in 2026, a return of 31 points from 15 matches keeping them within four points of leaders Bodo/Glimt.

They have restarted their domestic campaign by scoring four goals in victories over Valerenga and HamKam, and conceding just 15 goals in as many league matches is a solid return.

However, Jorgen Vik has also witnessed Tromso suffer 5-0 defeats to Brann and Bodo/Glimt in their last nine matches.

In six away fixtures during the Eliteserien this season, Tromso hold a record of three wins, two draws and one defeat.

Hradec Kralove Europa League form:

W

Hradec Kralove form (all competitions):

W W

Tromso IL Europa League form:

L

Tromso IL form (all competitions):

L D D W W L

Team News

© Imago / Bildbryan

Van Buren is expected to feature in the Hradec Kralove side, a consequence of scoring a second goal in three days when starting against Pardubice at the weekend.

Adam Vlkanova could be the player to drop out of the side, while Daniel Trubac and Samuel Dancak are competing for a role in midfield.

Meanwhile, Daniel Braut could be restored to the Tromso XI, leading to Troy Nyhammer to drop down to the substitutes' bench.

The rest of the team could remain the same, with Tromso star Jens Hjerto-Dahl having missed a penalty before Hradec Kralove took the lead in the first leg.

Unlike their opponents, Tromso had the weekend off from domestic action.

Hradec Kralove possible starting lineup:

Zadrazil; Cihak, Uhrincat, Cech; Wiesner, Darida, Trubac, Horak; Sloncik, Van Buren; Mihalik

Tromso IL possible starting lineup:

Haugaard; Vadebu, Skjaervik, Guddal; Cornic, Edvardsson, Hjerto-Dahl, Jenssen, Warneryd; Larsen, Braut

We say: Hradec Kralove 1-1 Tromso IL (Hradec Kralove to win 2-1 on aggregate)

This has all the makings of a nervy, tight affair between two teams who have a rare appearance in a major European competition in their grasp. Although we feel that Tromso will remain competitive throughout, we cannot see Hralec Kralove suffering defeat on home territory, leading us to predict the Czech Republic side to go through.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.