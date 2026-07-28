Transfer news and rumours today: Sunderland near historic Methalie deal, Bayern close in on Ndiaye, Villa learn Vargas price

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Jul 2026 10:51

Bayern Munich are believed to have agreed a deal to secure the permanent signing of highly rated Senegalese teenager Bara Sapoko Ndiaye.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder originally joined the Bundesliga heavyweights on loan from Gambinos Stars earlier this year.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Bavarians have moved swiftly to negotiate a long-term agreement that will keep the promising talent at the Allianz Arena until the summer of 2031.

Romano hints that an official club announcement is expected to be released next week following the completion of formal administrative steps.

Vincent Kompany is understood to be a huge admirer of the young midfielder and was heavily involved in the decision to retain his services.

Ndiaye impressed during his initial temporary spell in Bavaria and even made his senior professional debut against St. Pauli in April.

The teenager's rapid development was further rewarded when he earned a call-up to the Senegal national team for the 2026 World Cup, featuring in the 3-2 defeat by Belgium.

Villa, Newcastle, Brighton learn Sevilla star's asking price

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly been informed that Ruben Vargas will cost €20m (£17m) as interest in the Sevilla midfielder rises.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the Andalusian club are keen to capitalise on the Switzerland international's increased global profile after helping his nation reach the World Cup quarter-final for the first time in 72 years.

Vargas proved instrumental for his national side, scoring two goals against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Canada and providing one assist, before calmly converting a crucial penalty against Colombia to seal their progression to the last eight.

As a consequence, the source above believes that the Spanish top-flight club are resolute in their stance and will not consider anything less than €20m (£17m).

English Premier League clubs Villa, Newcastle and Brighton are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, while Turkish side Trabzonspor have also expressed concrete interest in securing the 27-year-old attacker.

Sevilla boss Luis Garcia Plaza expects the player to return for pre-season training this week alongside compatriot Djibril Sow as the La Liga side evaluate Vargas's immediate future.

Toulouse prepare for historic sale to Sunderland

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Sunderland are closing in on a monumental summer transfer after reaching a contractual agreement with highly rated Toulouse left-back Dayann Methalie.

According to reports from RMC Sport, the 20-year-old defensive prospect has opted to join the ambitious Premier League project currently being spearheaded by head coach Regis Le Bris.

The young defender had been heavily courted by a host of European clubs during the summer transfer window but has ultimately chosen to commit his future to the Black Cats.

Discussions are understood to be ongoing between boardroom executives at both clubs to finalise the operational details of the move.

The French youth international has reportedly agreed personal terms on a lucrative five-year contract that will secure his long-term future at the Stadium of Light.

The proposed transfer package is expected to reach approximately €30m (£25.7m), including performance-related add-ons.

This significant financial outlay highlights Sunderland's intent to strengthen their defensive ranks as they prepare for the rigours of the upcoming Premier League campaign and continental football.

Should the final documentation be concluded in the coming days, the transaction will officially become the most expensive sale in the history of Toulouse.