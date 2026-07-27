Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats' Lucas Bergvall stance 'revealed' amid £50m bid rumours

By Carter White | 27 Jul 2026 19:02

Sunderland have reportedly not agreed a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for Lucas Bergvall this summer.

The 20-year-old has spent the majority of the summer to date at the World Cup as part of Sweden's squad, with Graham Potter's side dumped out of the global competition by France in the knockout stages.

Bergvall has returned to a worrying situation on a personal note in North London, with head coach Roberto De Zerbi insisting that unhappy players can leave Tottenham this summer ahead of the new season.

The Sweden international struggled for minutes once De Zerbi arrived last season and steered Spurs away from relegation trouble, last starting a Premier League fixture on April 12 against Sunderland.

It has been claimed that Newcastle United are keen on securing the services of Bergvall, with the Tottenham man the subject of a failed bid totalling £46m from Eddie Howe's side earlier in the window.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Sunderland, Bergvall suggestions 'wide of the mark'

As well as the Magpies, it has been reported that Sunderland were advanced in discussions surrounding an ambitious swoop for Bergvall, who could be on his way out of Tottenham this summer.

Some publications had suggested that the Black Cats had seen a bid for the 20-year-old accepted, however, that information is wide of the mark, according to local newspaper Sunderland Echo.

It is understood that Bergvall is valued at around £50m by the former Europa League champions, with De Zerbi seemingly on the verge of freezing the midfielder out of the first-team plans.

Spurs have already made a number of high-profile midfield signings this summer, with Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali arriving from West Ham United and Newcastle respectively.

Such moves in the off-season market have pushed Bergvall down the pecking order in North London, and despite his obvious potential and talent, the Swede could be on the way out of the club in the near future.

© Iconsport / Ben Roberts/Every Second Media

Sunderland preparing for Europe

After a remarkable sixth-placed finish on their return to the Premier League last season, Sunderland are in the swing of preparing for only their second-ever campaign in European football.

As a result of the increased number of matches heading their way, the Black Cats need to improve on squad depth this summer, whilst also retaining the services of star men from last season.

Club captain Granit Xhaka has already committed his future to the Stadium of Light cause, and Sunderland recently announced the signing of free agent Thomas Meunier following the end of his spell at Lille.