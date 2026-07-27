Preview: Bristol City vs Newcastle United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 27 Jul 2026 19:26 , Last updated: 27 Jul 2026 19:29

Newcastle United will continue their preparations for their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a pre-season friendly against Bristol City on Wednesday.

The Magpies are working towards their league opener against Liverpool on August 23, and it is shaping up to be a very important campaign for Eddie Howe's side.

Match preview

Bristol City finished 12th in the Championship last season, so the Reds are preparing for another season in the second tier.

Michael Skubala's side have played three friendlies this summer, opening their preparations for the new campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Stockport County, before drawing 0-0 with Newport County ahead of a 3-1 success over Swindon Town last time out.

The Robins will actually be sending a squad to face Forest Green Rovers on Wednesday evening - the same time that they will be tackling Newcastle.

Bristol City will then take on Plymouth Argyle and Exeter City in two matches on August 1, before beginning their EFL Cup campaign against Walsall on August 6.

The Robins, who will open their 2026-27 Championship challenge against Millwall on August 15, have made eight signings this summer, including Lorent Tolaj in a big-money move from Plymouth.

© Imago

Newcastle, meanwhile, have played twice this summer, beating Darlington 3-0 in their pre-season opener on July 18 before drawing 1-1 with Gateshead on July 25.

The Magpies will face Bristol City, Valencia, Everton, Bayer Leverkusen and Strasbourg before beginning their Premier League season against Liverpool on August 23.

Howe's side have made four signings so far this summer, including Bazoumana Toure, with the 20-year-old arriving in a big-money switch from Hoffenheim.

Newcastle have had two major outgoings this summer, with Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali moving on, while Bruno Guimaraes continues to be linked with a departure.

The Magpies are under pressure to improve in the coming season, as a disappointing 2025-26 campaign saw them finish down in 12th spot in the Premier League table.

Bristol City pre-season form:

LDW

Newcastle United pre-season form:

WD

Team News

© Imago / APL

Bristol City's new signing Tolaj scored a brace in the team's success over Swindon last time out, and the striker should once again be in the starting XI here.

Head coach Skubala is sending a squad to Forest Green on the same night, so it is difficult to predict an XI here, but the expectation is that the players who start will receive 60 minutes before wholesale changes occur against the Premier League side.

Jed Wallace is also expected to be among the starters for the Reds.

Newcastle should have Harvey Barnes in their starting XI, with the attacker expected to celebrate signing a new long-term contract at St James' Park.

The Magpies remain without the services of Guimaraes, Yoane Wissa, Anthony Elanga, Nick Woltemade, Dan Burn, Toure and Malick Thiaw due to their involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

Jacob Ramsey is expected to be among the starters for the Premier League side.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Tanner, Morrison, Dickie, Atkinson; Randell, Knight, Williams; Wallace, Tolaj, Riis

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; A Murphy, Schar, Shahar, Hall; Steuer, Neave, Ramsey; Barnes, J Willock, J Murphy

We say: Bristol City 1-2 Newcastle United

Newcastle remain without the services of a number of important players, but we are backing Howe's side to triumph in this pre-season contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.