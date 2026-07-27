Preview: Ipswich Town vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 27 Jul 2026 18:52 , Last updated: 27 Jul 2026 18:54

Ipswich Town will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a pre-season clash against Osasuna on Wednesday.

The Tractor Boys will begin life back in the Premier League with a clash against Sunderland on August 22, but they have another six friendlies before then.

Match preview

Ipswich finished their pre-season training camp in La Manga with a goalless draw against Spanish outfit FC Cartagena, and the Tractor Boys will now step up their preparations for the new season.

Gary O'Neil's side will take on Osasuna, Oxford United, Wycombe Wanderers, Le Havre, Rayo Vallecano and Union Berlin in their next six friendlies before opening their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Sunderland on home soil on August 22.

The Tractor Boys have been busy during this summer's transfer window, signing seven players in total, including Emersson, Abdul Fatawu, Issa Diop and Daizen Maeda.

O'Neil's team have moved five players on, while Ashley Young has retired, so there will be a fresh look to their squad during what is shaping up to be a fascinating season.

Ipswich finished second in the Championship last term to secure a return to the top flight.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Osasuna, meanwhile, started their preparations for their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a 2-0 victory over Racing Santander on July 24.

Now under the management of Luis Miguel Ramis, Los Rojillos will take on Norwich City, Napoli and Al-Ain in their next three friendlies before beginning their new La Liga season away to Celta Vigo on August 16.

There is no getting away from the fact that it was a very disappointing 2025-26 La Liga season for Osasuna, and they were fortunate not to be relegated, having finished level on points with 18th-placed Mallorca.

Ramis' side have only made one signing thus summer, bringing in Jonathan Dubasin from Sporting Gijon.

There have been four first-team departures, meanwhile, including a major sale of Victor Munoz to Liverpool, with the 22-year-old now a Premier League player.

Ipswich Town pre-season form:

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Osasuna pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago

Ipswich are again expected to be without the services of new signings Diop, Fatawu and Maeda due to their involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

However, there could be another spot between the sticks for new signing Kayne van Oevelen, while Emersson may lead the line after featuring off the bench last time out.

It is expected to be the same group that were involved in the clash with Cartagena, but Dara O'Shea, Ali Al-Hamadi and Anis Mehmeti may now be introduced into the starting side.

As for Osasuna, there is expected to be a spot down the right for new signing Dubasin, while there will be a number of recognisable players in their XI.

Ante Budimir is unlikely to feature, though, due to his involvement for Croatia at the 2026 World Cup, with the 35-year-old making three appearances at the competition, scoring once.

Raul Garcia could lead the line in Budimir's absence, while there could be a spot down the left for Raul Moro.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Van Oevelen; Furlong, Kipre, O'Shea, Johnson; Turner, Barbrook; Al-Hamadi, Mehmeti, Ogbene; Emersonn

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Boyomo, Catena, Bretones; Moncayola, Torro, M Gomez; Dubasin, Raul Garcia, Moro

We say: Ipswich Town 2-1 Osasuna

This will be a competitive match for both sides, which is what the managers will want at this stage of their pre-season. We are expecting it to be tight in terms of the scoreline, but Ipswich have enough quality to record a win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.