Transfer news and rumours today: Liverpool teenager departs, Ipswich sign Issa Diop, Joe Willock interest

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jul 2026 09:17

Liverpool teenager Amara Nallo is reportedly on the verge of leaving the Reds on loan for Finnish outfit HJK Helsinki.

The 19-year-old has been with the Merseyside giants for three years following his exit from West Ham United and was memorably sent off on his debut against PSV Eindhoven in the 2024-25 Champions League.

Nallo also saw red against Crystal Palace in last year's EFL Cup, and his sole Liverpool first-team appearance without a dismissal came in a 6-0 UCL win over Qarabag in January.

Even with Ibrahima Konate departing, Nallo's first-team opportunities would have been limited next season, so the centre-back is about to depart temporarily, according to journalist Eetu Ikola.

Nallo is already appearing on HJK's UEFA squad page, as the Finnish side prepare to face Coleraine in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

It is not known whether HJK's agreement will contain an option or obligation to buy Nallo, who is under contract at Liverpool for another two seasons.

Ipswich confirm Issa Diop signing from Fulham

Sticking with Premier League centre-backs on the move, Ipswich Town have confirmed the arrival of Issa Diop from Fulham on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old arrives at Portman Road following a four-year stint at Craven Cottage, during which he played 96 times for the West London club while scoring three goals.

However, Diop never nailed down a regular starting place over Calvin Bassey and Joachim Andersen, as he only made 13 Premier League appearances in 2025-26, eight from the first whistle.

The Morocco international has now penned a four-year contract with the newly-promoted Tractor Boys, who are understood to have paid around £8.6m to prise him away from the capital.

"I'm excited to take the next step in my career at Ipswich Town. I know how big the club is and have enjoyed all of the conversations I have had before making the move. I know this is the right place for me," Diop told the official Ipswich website.

Formerly of West Ham United, Diop helped Morocco reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, netting their late equaliser in their eventual penalty-shootout win over the Netherlands in the last 32.

© Imago

Further north, Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock is believed to be the subject of serious interest from Besiktas.

The 26-year-old was another who struggled for regular starts in the Premier League last season, as Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton formed Eddie Howe's first-choice engine room.

Willock nevertheless made 39 appearances across all competitions, but he has now entered the last 12 months of his contract with the Magpies, and no extension is in sight.

According to journalist Luke Edwards, Besiktas are 'trying' to persuade the former Arsenal man to move to the Turkish Super Lig, and Newcastle have already decided that they will not be offering him a new contract.

Edwards adds that discussions over a fee are ongoing between Besiktas and Newcastle, who paid £25.1m to bring Willock to the club from Arsenal in 2021 following an incredibly successful loan spell.

Willock memorably scored in seven straight Premier League appearances for Newcastle during the closing stages of the 2020-21 season, and his totals for the club now read 19 goals and 11 assists from 182 matches.

Fulham 'in talks' to sign Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Finally, Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa wants to reunite with Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia at Craven Cottage, and talks have now begun for the striker.

Garcia burst onto the scene during the 2025 Club World Cup, scoring four goals and providing one assist in six games, but he failed to truly kick on in 2025-26 due to competition for places in attack.

The Spaniard nevertheless managed a respectable eight goals and three assists in 39 games in all tournaments, and his contract does not expire until 2030 due to an extension he signed last summer.

However, The Athletic reports that discussions are now ongoing between Fulham and Los Blancos, whose former head coach Arbeloa is 'actively involved' in the talks.

While new boss Jose Mourinho is a fan of Garcia, he is unable to guarantee the 22-year-old the game time he is pining for, and he will therefore not stand in his way of an exit.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid will supposedly demand some sort of 'power or preferential right' from Fulham, be it a buyback clause, first refusal or a percentage of any future sale,