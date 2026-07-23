Rosenborg vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

By Matt Law | 23 Jul 2026 08:40 , Last updated: 23 Jul 2026 08:43

Manchester United will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Rosenborg on Friday.

The Red Devils are building towards the start of the new Premier League season, with Michael Carrick's side opening their campaign against Hull City on August 22.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Rosenborg vs. Man United kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 5pm UK time on Friday.

Where is Rosenborg vs. Man United being played?

The pre-season contest between Rosenborg and Man United is being played at the Lerkendal Stadium in Trondheim, Norway.

Man United faced Rosenborg in the same stadium in pre-season two years ago, with Erik ten Hag's side suffering a 1-0 defeat on that occasion.

How to watch Rosenborg vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season clash will be available to watch live on MUTV.

The club's official television channel can be purchased for £29.99 per year.

Via Sky, MUTV can be added to an existing subscription for £7 a month.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via the official Man United App.

MUTV is also available on Xbox, Amazon Fire, Android TV and AppleTV.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on MUTV.

What is at stake for Rosenborg and Man United?

Man United opened their preparations for the new season with a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham, and Red Devils head coach Carrick will be hoping for improvement in this contest.

The 20-time English champions have games against Rosenborg, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and AC Milan before opening their 2026-27 Premier League campaign away to newly-promoted Hull City on August 22.

Andrey Santos made his debut against Wrexham and is again set to be involved here, but Man United will once again be without their World Cup players.

Rosenborg are 13 matches into their Eliteserien campaign, with 15 points leaving them in 10th spot in the division, so they will provide stern opposition for Man United.

As mentioned, the last clash between these two sides came in July 2024, when Noah Holm scoring the only goal of the match in a 1-0 success for Rosenborg.

> Our full preview of Rosenborg vs. Man United can be viewed here