Oscar Gill to Man United transfer truth 'revealed' amid recent reports surrounding 6ft 6in goalkeeper

By Matt Law | 22 Jul 2026 16:52 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 16:53

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has played down suggestions that Manchester United are keen on signing San Lorenzo goalkeeper Orlando Gill this summer.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding the 26-year-old's future, and a recent report claimed that Man United were exploring a deal.

Gill enjoyed an excellent 2026 World Cup for Paraguay, and there have been claims that he could be available for as little as £8.5m this summer.

However, Romano has insisted that Man United are not currently in the market for a new goalkeeper following the arrival of Karl Darlow.

© Imago / ANP

Man United 'not interested' in Paraguay's Gill

Senne Lammens will once again be Man United's number one goalkeeper next season, with Darlow arriving as the number two, while Tom Heaton will again be the third-choice stopper.

Andre Onana has returned to Trabzonspor on loan for a second season; Altay Bayindir is also set to leave, most likely to return to Turkey.

Radek Vitek is also likely to leave on a permanent basis following a strong loan spell at Bristol City, with the 22-year-old determined to be a number one at this stage of his career.

"We have to clarify a few stories around in the last 24 hours. to 48 hours. First of all I saw a link, coming from Paraguay, Manchester United negotiating for Orlando Gill, the goalkeeper from Paraguay, who had a fantastic World Cup," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

© Imago

Man United are 'not in the market' for another goalkeeper

“But that story is not true. Manchester United signed Darlow from Leeds. They already have a first goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, Darlow will be the back-up and Tom Heaton is the third goalkeeper.

"Meanwhile, Altay Bayindir is still there. They are looking for a solution for Bayindir but Man Utd already decided to let him go. So, for the goalkeeper, no movements.”

Gill, who is 6ft 6in, could still be on the move this summer, with a number of clubs thought to be keen on the San Lorenzo stopper.

Heaton started in goal for Man United in Saturday's pre-season friendly against Wrexham, with Darlow not involved due to an injury, while Lammens has not yet linked back up with the Red Devils following his involvement for Belgium at the 2026 Word Cup.