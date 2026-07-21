Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils make 'contact' to sign £17m titan who topped key World Cup stat

By Lewis Blain | 21 Jul 2026 07:43

Manchester United's search for a new goalkeeper has taken another intriguing twist, with Orlando Gill emerging as a standout performer at the 2026 World Cup.

The Red Devils are assessing several options as they look to strengthen between the posts, and the South American star has quickly climbed their shortlist.

And now, it's thought that initial contact has already been made.

Manchester United in contact over Orlando Gill move

© Imago / IMAGO / Brazil Photo Press / William Volcov

According to reports in Brazil (via Sport Witness), United have made initial contact over a move for the San Lorenzo and Paraguay goalkeeper.

Gill has reportedly been tracked since the start of the season, but the Red Devils' interest intensified after his outstanding performances at the World Cup.

United's recruitment team are said to admire the 6 foot 6 shot-stopper's commanding aerial presence, distribution and composure under pressure, while San Lorenzo are reportedly prepared to negotiate a deal for around €10 million (£8.5 million), despite Gill's €20 million (£17 million) release clause.

There has been no formal bid at this stage, but United now know the fee required to begin serious negotiations.

Orlando Gill was one of the best goalkeepers at the 2026 World Cup

© Imago / ANP

It's easy to understand why Gill's stock has risen so dramatically.

The 26-year-old finished the tournament as one of the highest-rated goalkeepers according to Sofascore, making a competition-leading 28 saves in just five matches.

He famously saved two penalties to eliminate Germany before producing another outstanding display against France in the last 16, earning the Player of the Match award despite Paraguay's narrow defeat.

Gill also grabbed headlines after clashing with Kylian Mbappe following that controversial encounter, accusing the France captain of ignoring his post-match handshake before tempers briefly flared on the pitch.

For United, though, it is his performances rather than his personality that will matter most.

At just £8.5m, Gill looks like one of the bargains of the market, as finding a goalkeeper with World Cup pedigree, excellent shot-stopping ability and commanding physical presence for that fee is increasingly rare.

If United believe his performances were no flash in the pan, this could prove to be one of the smartest value-for-money signings of the summer.