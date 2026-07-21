Preview: San Jose Earthquakes vs Orlando City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Jul 2026 07:33

San Jose Earthquakes will be aiming to make it back-to-back MLS victories when they welcome Orlando City to PayPal Park on Wednesday.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong campaign to sit third in the overall MLS standings with 32 points from 15 matches, while Orlando City have struggled for consistency and occupy 26th place with 14 points.

Match preview

San Jose finished 10th in the Western Conference last season, collecting 41 points from 34 matches, but they look well placed to mount a much stronger challenge in the 2026 campaign.

The Quakes currently sit second in the Western Conference standings with 32 points, level with Vancouver Whitecaps, who have played one game fewer.

Under Bruce Arena, San Jose have been one of the league's most entertaining teams this season, scoring 34 goals while conceding just 15, giving them the third-best defensive record across MLS.

While their away form ranks second best in the league, they have also been impressive on home soil, recording four wins and one draw from seven league matches at PayPal Park.

Recent results have been a slight concern, with the Quakes winning just one of their last five MLS matches, although they head into Wednesday's contest buoyed by a 3-1 win against Portland.

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Orlando City finished 11th in the overall MLS standings last season, collecting 41 points from 34 matches, only trailing San Jose Earthquakes on goal difference.

The Lions suffered 15 defeats in 2025 and will have been targeting a marked improvement this season, although they have already lost nine league matches.

Orlando currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, and tightening up at the back will be a priority after conceding 44 goals already.

Martin Manuel Perelman's side have won just two of their last six MLS matches and are without a victory in their last two, including a heavy 6-2 defeat to FC Cincinnati.

However, they have lost only once in their last four matches across all competitions, with an impressive 4-1 US Open Cup victory over Atlanta United coming during that run.

San Jose Earthquakes Major League Soccer form:

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San Jose Earthquakes form (all competitions):

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Orlando City Major League Soccer form:

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Orlando City form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Arena has an almost fully fit squad at his disposal, with only Niko Tsakiris and DeJuan Jones unavailable through groin and tendon rupture injuries respectively.

Timo Werner has made an encouraging start with four goals in seven appearances, but Preston Judd is expected to lead the line after scoring 11 times in just 15 league outings this season.

Antoine Griezmann's arrival could provide a timely lift for Orlando City, with the experienced forward expected to offer valuable support to Martin Odeja, who has already scored 11 goals in 15 matches.

Odeja struck twice in the 6-2 loss against Cincinnati, but he will need greater support from his teammates, particularly in defence, with Orlando yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

San Jose Earthquakes possible starting lineup:

Crockford; Kikanovic, Munie, Roberts, Ricketts; Vieira, Fernandez; Bouda, Leroux, Skahan; Judd

Orlando City possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Marin, Jansson, Brekalo, Dorsey; Souza, Ojeda, Atesta, Angulo; Griezmann, Ojeda

We say: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Orlando City

San Jose have struggled in recent matches, but they have returned to winning ways, and would like to continue their impressive form at home. Orlando City are winless in their last two matches in MLS, as we do not expect them to pick up a win away from home either.

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