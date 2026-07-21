Liverpool transfer news: Reds “absolutely love” £116m Mo Salah heir as deal hinges on one key factor

By Lewis Blain | 21 Jul 2026 08:00

Liverpool and their search for Mohamed Salah's long-term successor has led them back to one of Europe's most exciting young attackers.

The Reds have admired Bradley Barcola for some time, and recent developments at Paris Saint-Germain have only strengthened hopes that a deal could be possible.

However, their chances now appear to depend on one crucial factor.

What Liverpool hopes of signing Bradley Barcola now hinges on

© Imago / ANP

Journalist David Lynch recently revealed that Liverpool's admiration for Barcola remains as strong as ever, with club sources confirming they "absolutely love" the France international.

The 23-year-old has long been viewed as one of Liverpool's preferred options to replace Salah, particularly as uncertainty continues over his role at Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcola has slipped behind Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue in the pecking order, while the expected arrivals of Maghnes Akliouche and potentially Yan Diomande could further reduce his opportunities.

However, according to Lynch, Liverpool's pursuit now hinges less on their desire to sign the player and more on whether the financial package is achievable, alongside competition from rival clubs and Barcola's own preference.

How much could Bradley Barcola cost Liverpool?

© Iconsport

That is where the deal becomes incredibly complicated.

With Elliot Anderson's £116 million move to Manchester City setting a new benchmark, reports have suggested that PSG believe Barcola should command an even higher fee if they are to consider selling.

The French champions are under no financial pressure after raising significant funds through player sales, while Barcola still has two years remaining on his contract despite being reluctant to sign an extension.

From Liverpool's perspective, the attraction is obvious, as Barcola possesses the pace, flair and goalscoring threat to become the face of the club's attack for the next few years, making him one of the few players capable of easing the burden left by Salah's departure.

Whether he is worth a fee exceeding £116 million is another question entirely. Liverpool clearly rate him among Europe's elite young forwards, but they have traditionally been disciplined in the transfer market.

If PSG refuse to lower their demands, the Reds may eventually have to decide whether Barcola is worth breaking their transfer record for or whether better value exists elsewhere.