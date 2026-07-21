Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'set to be pipped' to one of their priority summer targets

By Axel Clody | 21 Jul 2026 09:25

Crysencio Summerville is set to join Roma rather than Manchester United, with the Italian club now the frontrunner to sign the West Ham winger after submitting a third offer on Monday, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old was one of the standout players of the 2026 World Cup with the Netherlands, contributing directly to four goals — two scored and two assisted — in four appearances. Not even a missed penalty against Morocco in the round of 32 could overshadow his overall impact.

Roma edge ahead in Summerville race

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Roma's latest proposal is understood to be worth approximately £40m, combining a fixed fee and add-ons, and is closing in on the figure West Ham have been seeking.

The relegated Hammers need to generate funds through player sales this summer to manage their financial fair play obligations in the Championship, which makes a deal at this figure increasingly viable.

The move is a request from Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini, and if the offer is accepted — as expected — the deal would represent one of Roma's most significant transfer investments in recent years, justified by their return to the Champions League in 2026-27.

Why Rashford held United back

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Manchester United were the first club linked with Summerville, having identified the need for a left-sided wide option.

At that point, the assumption was that Marcus Rashford would complete a permanent move to Barcelona following an outstanding loan spell — 14 goals and 14 assists — that also included one goal and an assist for England at the World Cup.

However, Barcelona ultimately chose to invest in Anthony Gordon rather than Rashford, in a deal approaching £68m. That changed United's calculation entirely.

With Rashford potentially returning to Old Trafford, boss Michael Carrick began reconsidering whether a left winger was genuinely needed. That pause proved costly, Roma moved with purpose while United deliberated.

Manu Kone, another Roma player, is also attracting United's attention following his emergence as a key figure for France during the tournament. According to The Athletic, Roma's asking price for the midfielder is expected to be a significant obstacle for the Red Devils' ambitions.