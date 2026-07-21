Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils 'prepare' £51m approach for PSG's Zaire-Emery

By Axel Clody | 21 Jul 2026 07:08

Manchester United are preparing a £51m (€60m) approach for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, according to Top Mercato, as Michael Carrick continues his hunt for a third central midfielder to bolster his squad.

Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have already arrived to reshape United's engine room, but the club are still seeking what they consider an essential third addition, a commanding presence to replace Casemiro, who departed for Inter Miami at the end of his contract following a consistent final few months.

The Red Devils' midfield shortlist reads like a French international line-up. Carlos Baleba, Alex Scott, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Manu Kone have all been linked, and Zaire-Emery is the latest addition to that group.

United to test PSG's resolve with £51m approach

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to Top Mercato, the 20-year-old is greatly admired by United's decision-makers, who are readying an approach in the region of £51m to gauge PSG's response.

The versatile Montreuil-born midfielder is capable of operating as a central midfielder or right-back, and despite a frustrating World Cup, only two appearances for France, he returned from a season in which he had genuinely rediscovered his best form, starting 47 of his 54 appearances across all competitions.

PSG are unlikely to welcome the approach. Zaire-Emery is under contract until June 2029 with an option for a further year, and the club value him at around £68m, well above what United are prepared to offer as an opener. The French champions will not be inclined to sell one of their most versatile players.

A starting place that is not guaranteed

© Imago

However, the situation at the Parc des Princes is slightly more complicated than it first appears.

While Zaire-Emery featured extensively last season, much of his game time came as a consequence of long-term injuries to Achraf Hakimi and Fabian Ruiz.

Luis Enrique made the most telling statement of all when he dropped Zaire-Emery to the bench for the Champions League final against Arsenal once both senior players were available.

At 20, and having just experienced the best season of his career, the question of whether he will accept a secondary role is entirely legitimate, particularly if a club offering guaranteed first-team football comes calling.

United's approach may not lead anywhere immediately, but it is at least intended to take the temperature. And Zaire-Emery will have heard the noise.