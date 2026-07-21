Transfer news and rumours: Roma 'push' for Crysencio Summerville, Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson 'update', Ipswich 'eye' ambitious midfielder deal

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Jul 2026 09:54

Unai Emery is reportedly exploring a reunion with Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, who he previously managed at Villarreal.

The frontman spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, registering 11 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions in Germany.

The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea have placed a £60m price tag on the striker, though Villa are currently evaluating whether an initial loan deal with an option to buy might better suit their financial structure.

Jackson recently returned from international duty at the World Cup in North America and is reportedly keen to fight for his place under Alonso during pre-season.

However, Chelsea remain open to business to raise capital and trim their forward line following a disappointing 10th-place finish in 2025-26.

Villa are said to consider Jackson a primary target to fill the vacuum created by Morgan Rogers's high-profile £117m exit.

Roma 'launch' third proposal for Premier League-based winger

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According to Sky Italy, Roma have submitted a fresh third offer to West Ham in the hope of finalising a deal for Crysencio Summerville.

The improved package is understood to approach West Ham's full €50m (£42.5m) valuation, structured as a €45m (£38m) fixed fee alongside performance-related add-ons.

The East Londoners are believed to have previously rejected a second bid exceeding €46m (£39m) on Sunday night as boardroom executives hold firm on their financial demands.

While discrepancies remain regarding the presence of a relegation release clause, both clubs continue to negotiate directly to reach an amicable agreement.

West Ham are expected to respond imminently as they look to reinvest funds ahead of their upcoming Championship campaign.

However, should negotiations for the Dutchman collapse, Roma sporting director Tony D'Amico is believed to have compiled a contingency shortlist of alternative attacking options.

Benfica and Norway starlet Andreas Schjelderup remains under close monitoring after registering one goal and three assists during an impressive World Cup run in North America.

Chelsea wide attacker Alejandro Garnacho also features on the Giallorossi's radar as the Italian outfit seek to bolster their options on the left wing.

Nevertheless, securing Summerville remains the paramount objective, with the former Leeds United attacker eager to test himself in Serie A.

Ipswich 'interested' in Leeds and Lazio transfer target

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Ipswich Town are reportedly the latest club to be alerted to the potential availability of AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah.

The 23-year-old United States international recently returned to San Siro following a frustrating spell at Atalanta where he struggled to command a regular starting berth.

Newly appointed Milan head coach Ruben Amorim is currently evaluating his bloated squad during pre-season training before deciding whether to sanction a permanent departure.

According to Sports Witness, though, Lazio have stolen an early march in the pursuit by lodging a formal opening proposal for the versatile box-to-box midfielder.

The Rome-based outfit have offered an initial €2m (£1.7m) loan fee with an option to purchase the player outright for a further €18m (£15.3m) next summer.

However, Milan executives are said to be hesitant to accept a temporary arrangement after their previous experience with Atalanta and would strongly prefer an immediate guaranteed sale.

The Rossoneri's reported hesitance has opened the door for both Leeds and Ipswich to step up their interest, with the Yorkshire side having already made initial contact with the player's representatives.

Having spent part of his youth career in England within Arsenal's academy setup, Musah is reportedly highly receptive to returning to the country to kickstart his career.

The dynamic midfielder boasts exceptional tactical versatility, capable of operating in deep-lying central roles, advanced attacking positions or along the right flank.