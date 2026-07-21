Morgan Rogers replacement: Aston Villa 'considering' £40m transfer hijack to succeed departing £117m star

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Jul 2026 03:17

Unai Emery's Aston Villa side are on the verge of losing star playmaker Morgan Rogers, who is set to complete a monumental £117m move to Chelsea after undergoing his medical at Stamford Bridge.

The British record transfer fee will provide the West Midlands outfit with substantial financial firepower, although strict financial regulations mean that the board must recruit prudently.

Having previously decided against retaining loan signing Jadon Sancho, the Villans have designated the acquisition of an explosive wide forward as a paramount recruitment goal.

The Villans are therefore evaluating their attacking options as they prepare for a high-profile structural reshuffle in their frontline ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Aston Villa plot hijack for West Ham winger Summerville

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to talkSPORT, Villa are exploring a move for West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville as an immediate replacement for Rogers.

Italian giants Roma have already tabled a formal proposal worth approximately £40m for the 24-year-old following the Hammers' costly relegation from the Premier League.

Summerville has a relegation release clause in his contract, rendering his departure from the London Stadium virtually inevitable before the transfer window closes.

Villa face stiff competition for the Netherlands international, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also keeping close tabs on his availability.

However, Emery's side are lurking dangerously in the background and could accelerate their approach to disrupt Roma's advanced negotiations with the East London outfit.

Summerville stock rises following commendable World Cup display

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Summerville proved to be a rare bright spark during a disastrous campaign for West Ham, scoring seven goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

The dynamic attacker further elevated his global standing at the 2026 World Cup in North America, contributing two goals and two assists in four matches for the Netherlands.

With explosive pace and direct dribbling ability, Villa are keen to add Summerville's threat on the flank to stretch opposing defences.

Roma remain confident of finalising a deal, having previously raided Villa to sign forward Donyell Malen on an initial loan deal that became permanent for £21.3m in May.

Nevertheless, the allure of remaining in the Premier League under Emery could tip the balance in Villa's favour if they match West Ham's £40m asking price.