Liverpool transfer news: 'Approach made' for in-demand France international

By Darren Plant | 22 Jul 2026 16:12

Liverpool have reportedly made an approach for Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche.

Although the Merseyside giants have already added Osasuna winger Victor Munoz to their ranks, they require more competition in the final third.

That is a consequence of Mohamed Salah having left Anfield, and the likes of Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa being linked with a move elsewhere.

Akliouche has progressed into one of the most highly-regarded wide players in Europe having contributed 23 goals and 28 assists from 139 appearances for Monaco.

As a result, two-time European champions Paris Saint-Germain have been credited as admirers of the France international.

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

Liverpool bid to beat PSG to Akliouche?

According to Sky Sports News, PSG could face strong competition from Liverpool over the coming weeks.

The report claims that Liverpool have made an approach for the 24-year-old to determine his availability.

Although Monaco's valuation of their star player is unclear, it is suggested that they have already rejected a £34m bid from PSG.

Despite Akliouche's status at Monaco, having two years left on his contract means that his club will realistically have to consider offers this summer if they wish to maximise his value.

After only finishing in seventh position in Ligue 1 last season, Monaco will only be participating in the Conference League this season.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

How hard will Liverpool push for Akliouche?

PSG reportedly hold a stronger interest in signing RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, another winger wanted by Liverpool.

With the Ivory Coast international said to favour a switch to Parc des Princes, the door is open for Liverpool to make their move.

That said, if both Diomande and Akliouche both sign for PSG, Bradley Barcola could be made available by the French club.

Therefore, despite Andoni Iraola knowingly needing a new winger, the Spaniard may have to be prepared to play a waiting game.