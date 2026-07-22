Arsenal transfer news: the two 'impossible' alternatives to fix Morgan Rogers failure

By Axel Clody | 22 Jul 2026 13:55

Having been gazumped by Chelsea for their top target Morgan Rogers, Arsenal could turn to two alternatives who look set to be just as demanding on this transfer window.

For a large part of the transfer window, Morgan Rogers looked like the ideal player to complete Mikel Arteta's attacking puzzle. Arsenal had worked for weeks to convince the Aston Villa forward to join. In the end, though, the saga became a symbol of how the current transfer market operates.

Aston Villa held firm on a non-negotiable stance, demanding more than £116m for the England international, while Arsenal had set a ceiling of around £80m and refused to go beyond it. Chelsea saw the opportunity, paid the asking price and wrapped up the deal within a matter of days.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal were consulted when Chelsea made their final offer but chose to stick to their position. It is a decision that goes far beyond simply losing one target, revealing the philosophy that sporting director Andrea Berta wants to instil as he rebuilds the squad.

The big question now is a different one: after losing their priority target, what will be the next step for an Arsenal side who know they need to improve offensively to maintain the level they reached last season and defend their title?

Who could Arsenal sign after Chelsea's Rogers hijack?

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

According to The Athletic, Bradley Barcola remains among the top names being tracked by Arsenal, even though no fresh contact has been made since the Rogers deal collapsed.

He offers a different profile to Rogers, but he may be even more necessary for the Gunners. His explosiveness makes him a threat against any defence, with his game relying more on width than on the interior movement that characterises Rogers, although the winger position remains a question mark within Arteta's squad.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that there have been no fresh contacts between Arsenal and Barcola's camp, nor with Paris Saint-Germain, since the Rogers hijack, while Liverpool are also said to be monitoring the France international's situation, waiting to see if Paris Saint-Germain's asking price becomes more affordable.

Arsenal's attack has become fairly predictable in recent seasons whenever Bukayo Saka has been unable to make the difference down the right flank.

Gabriel Martinelli has alternated good spells with dips in fitness and form, while Leandro Trossard offered quality without the same athletic impact before his move to Besiktas.

Barcola would restore consistent depth on the left flank, but the obstacle looks even bigger. Paris Saint-Germain regard the France international as practically untouchable and value him at more than £85m. In other words, Arsenal could once again run into the exact same financial dilemma.

© Iconsport / Thor Wegner / DeFodi Images

Another long-standing dream target for Arteta remains Julian Alvarez, again according to The Athletic.

The Argentine represents arguably the most complete forward available on the European market, capable of playing as a centre-forward, a false nine or a number 10, while also offering valuable intensity in pressing after losing the ball.

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil has publicly stated that Alvarez will not be leaving the club this summer, insisting the position of both the club and the player's representatives has been made clear, including to Barcelona's president.

In practice, this means the two names viewed as most likely to transform Arsenal's attack remain extremely difficult to sign.

Could Tzolis be the key to Arsenal's transfer puzzle?

© Imago / Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

Christos Tzolis was signed from Club Brugge for £34m following a standout season in Belgium. The young left winger is precisely the type of profile capable of replacing Trossard and taking Martinelli's spot, which could in turn raise the question of whether a new winger is even needed.

Tzolis offers depth, good movement into the box and the ability to finish at the back post, characteristics that echo much of what Arteta got from Martinelli during his best spells. His arrival widens the squad's options, even if it does not necessarily change Arsenal's competitive level in the immediate term.