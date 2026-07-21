Rashford transfer latest: Spurs among three Premier League clubs 'keeping tabs' on Man United forward

By Ben Sully | 21 Jul 2026 23:41 , Last updated: 21 Jul 2026 23:41

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among three Premier League clubs who are interested in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The attacker has not played for Man United since December 2024, having spent time out on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

Rashford scored 14 goals and contributed 11 assists in 49 competitive appearances in last season's loan spell with Barcelona, where he won the league title and Spanish Super Cup.

However, the Catalan giants opted against activating the £26m buy option in Rashford's loan clause, leaving him in an uncertain position ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

As it stands, Man United are set to reintegrate Rashford into the first-team fold once he returns from his post-World Cup break.

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Spurs among clubs monitoring Rashford situation

That said, there is still a possibility that he could depart before the transfer window shuts at the start of September.

According to the i, Tottenham are among three Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the 28-year-old.

Spurs' London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea have also been keeping a close eye on his situation at Old Trafford.

The report claims that Spurs were plotting a £40m bid earlier in the summer, but Man United are reluctant to sell to another Premier League side.

The Man United hierarchy are concerned that they would receive criticism if Rashford hit his best form while at another English club.

The Red Devils are also wary that they would need to add a new winger to Michael Carrick's squad if Rashford were to depart.

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Rashford's priority revealed

The same report states that Rashford wants to play for a top Champions League club in the 2026-27 campaign.

Man United can offer the England international Champions League football after finishing in third place last season.

However, a recent report also disclosed that he would be willing to entertain a move to a major European club, such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain or a return to Barcelona.