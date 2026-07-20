Djed Spence's Tottenham exit stance 'revealed' amid Inter transfer interest

By Ben Sully | 20 Jul 2026 18:52

Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence is reportedly keen to complete a move to Inter Milan.

Spence recently wrapped up an eventful World Cup, which saw him become a cult hero among England fans after bouncing back from his struggles in the group stage with a series of impressive performances in the knockout rounds.

After helping England earn a third-place finish, the full-back's focus will now turn to his uncertain club future, despite being under contract with Spurs until at least 2029.

Inter have emerged as a strong candidate to secure Spence's signature if Spurs open the door to a sale.

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Spence keen on Inter move

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sky Sports News, Spence wants to leave Spurs for the reigning Italian champions.

Inter view Spence as a potential replacement for Denzel Dumfries, who completed a move to Real Madrid earlier this summer.

While they may see Spence as a right wing-back, the Nerazzurri will be fully aware that he also possesses the ability to operate on the left side.

Inter are believed to be lining up a €35m (£29.75m) offer, although it remains to be seen whether Spurs will sanction a sale at that price, especially as Spence boosted his reputation at the World Cup.

The Italian giants have to be wary of possible competition from Everton, who have held internal discussions over a move for Spence.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Why is Spence targeting Spurs exit?

The report does not state why Spurs is looking to pursue a move to Inter, but he may have fears over his playing time if he stays put in north London.

Pedro Porro is regarded as Tottenham's first-choice right-back, while the arrival of Andy Robertson on a free transfer has dented Spence's chances of being the starting left-back in Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Spence has also previously shown a willingness to play abroad, having spent time on loan at Rennes and Genoa.

A move to Inter would offer Spence the chance to play in the Champions League for a second consecutive season, something Spurs cannot offer after narrowly avoiding relegation last term.