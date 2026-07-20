Preview: Bodo/Glimt vs HamKam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 20 Jul 2026 18:18

Bodo/Glimt are set to welcome HamKam to the Aspmyra Stadion on Wednesday evening.

The hosts currently sit third in the Eliteserien, just two points behind leaders Tromso, while the visitors are seventh.

Match preview

This game was originally meant to take place in March, but was postponed due to Bodo/Glimt reaching the last 16 of the Champions League.

Bodo/Glimt come into the game having gone unbeaten in their last six league matches, beating Fredrikstad 1-0 on Friday in their most recent outing.

No other team has scored more goals than their 31, while the 11 goals they have conceded is less than any other club.

It is also worth noting that they have only lost one game at home so far this season which was a 1-0 defeat to Molde back in May.

Bodo/Glimt will also be buoyed by the fact they have only suffered one loss to HamKam in their last 19 meetings across all competitions.

© Imago

HamKam, meanwhile, are without a win in their last three games and were thumped 4-1 by Tromso in their most recent match on Saturday.

Heine Asen Larsen, Jens Hjerto-Dahl, Ruben Yttergard Jenssen and Ieltsin Camoes were on target for Tromso, while Mame Alassane Niang scored a consolation goal for HamKam.

Thomas Myhre's side will be looking to bounce back from that defeat when they travel to Bodo/Glimt, but they have not beaten them away from home since a 2-0 victory in 2004.

Bodo/Glimt Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W W W D W W

HamKam Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W L W D D L

Team News

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Bodo/Glimt could hand Patrick Berg and Jens Petter Hauge starts after they returned from the 2026 World Cup.

Top scorer Kasper Hogh will be looking to continue his good form up front, but August Mikkelsen and Magnus Riisnaes are expected to miss the game through injury.

HamKam should have a fully available squad, but are expected to make changes after their disappointing loss to Tromso.

Henrik Udahl could replace David Benjamin up front and partner Niang, while William Osnes-Ringen may join Luc Mares and Aksel Baran Potur in midfield.

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Maatta; Fet, Berg, Aukend; Blomberg, Hogh, Petter Hauge

HamKam possible starting lineup:

Sandberg; Jonsson, Opsahl, Gjone, Amundsen-Day, Ekeroth; Osnes-Ringen, Mares, Potur; Niang, Udahl

We say: Bodo/Glimt 3-0 HamKam

Bodo/Glimt are in excellent form and have a very strong record against HamKam, who will be reeling after their 4-1 loss to Tromso at the weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.