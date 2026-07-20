Preview: Zeleznicar Pancevo vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 20 Jul 2026 18:18

Zeleznicar Pancevo are set to welcome Braga to the SC Mladost Stadium on Wednesday for the first leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifying tie.

The hosts secured their place in the second qualifying round by finishing fourth in the Serbian SuperLiga, while the visitors finished fourth in the Primeira Liga.

Match preview

Zeleznicar Pancevo are competing in Europe for the first time in their history, having only been promoted to the Serbian SuperLiga in 2023.

Since earning promotion, they have secured league finishes of 14th, 10th and fourth and will be hoping to continue their impressive rise this season.

Manager Radomir Kokovic has done an excellent job since taking charge in March 2025, guiding them to 23 wins, 12 draws and 15 losses in 50 games across all competitions.

Zeleznicar head into this game having won their opening league match against Radnicki Nis on Friday, with Nikola Jovanovic and Nikola Djurcic on target.

© Iconsport / Alamy/Pedja Milosavljevic/STARSPORT

Braga, meanwhile, are competing in the Conference League for the second time, having reached the knockout round play-offs in the 2022-23 season.

Last season, they reached the semi-finals of the Europa League where they were beaten 4-3 on aggregate by Freiburg.

Manager Carlos Vicens, who spent four years working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, has been in charge since July 2025 and has picked up 34 wins, 15 draws and 12 losses in all competitions.

This will be Braga's first competitive game of the new campaign, but it is worth noting that they are unbeaten in pre-season, having picked up wins over Sao Joao de Ver, Buxton and Stoke City and drawn with Celta Vigo.

Zeleznicar Pancevo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Zeleznicar are unlikely to make many changes after beating Radnicki Nis last week, with Sumaila Wasiu set to continue leading the line.

Jovanovic and Simao Pedro are expected to start out wide, with Janko Jevremovic, Clement Lhernault and Kristian Sekularac featuring in midfield.

Braga are set to start with Ricardo Horta and Victor Gomez out wide, with Sergio Barcia, Vitor Carvalho and Bright Arrey-Mbi lining up in a back three.

Joao Moutinho will offer great experience in midfield, with support from Gorby and Demir Ege Tiknaz.

Zeleznicar Pancevo possible starting lineup:

Popovic; Tegeltija, Milikic, Vidojevic, Djuicic; Jevremovic, Lhernault, Sekularac; Jovanovic, Wasiu, Pedro

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Barcia, Carvalho, Arrey-Mbi; Gomez, Gorby, Tiknaz, Moutinho, Horta; Silva, Victor

We say: Zeleznicar Pancevo 0-2 Braga

Braga are the stronger team on paper and their European pedigree means we are backing them to beat Zeleznicar Pancevo.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.