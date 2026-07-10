Preview: KFUM Oslo vs Bodo/Glimt - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 10 Jul 2026 16:39

KFUM Oslo welcome Bodo/Glimt to the KFUM Arena on Sunday afternoon for their latest instalment of Eliteserien action.

In their previous outing, Kaffa held league leaders Tromso to a stalemate at home, while Glimt played out a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Rosenborg.

Match preview

After narrowly avoiding relegation in 2025, finishing four points above the drop zone, it is beginning to look like KFUM Oslo could have a similar fight on their hands heading towards the closing stages of this season.

Just over a third of their way through the campaign, Jorgen Isnes’s side are sat on just 12 points in the Eliteserien, one clear of Kristiansund who currently occupy the final relegation playoff spot and 11 behind Sunday’s opponents Bodo/Glimt.

Following a run of only five points from eight matches, Kaffa have done well to steady the ship in recent fixtures though, picking up a crucial win against fellow strugglers Rosenberg and drawing against a high-flying Tromso side in their previous two fixtures.

However, having received three red cards already this season, all of which have come in the first-half of defeats, KFUM Oslo will certainly have to improve their disciplinary record if they are to have any aspirations of climbing towards the top of the table.

Failing to beat Bodo/Glimt in any of the five prior fixtures between the sides, losing after extra time in their latest meeting in April’s NM Cup semi-final, KFUM Oslo will certainly have to be on top of their game if they want to change their fortunes around this weekend.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Winning the Eliteserien title in both the 2023 and 2024 season, Bodo/Glimt will undoubtedly be disappointed with the hit that their league endeavours have taken over the previous couple of campaigns.

Despite scoring more and conceding less than any other side in the division last year, boasting an impressive +57 goal difference after 30 matches, Glimt were pipped by one point to top spot by Viking FK, who look to be the strongest side in the league once again in 2026.

Bodo/Glimt currently trail De Morkebla, who they lost 5-0 to at the Lyse Arena in April, by four points at the Eliteserien summit and have also played a game more than the league leaders.

However, following a difficult start to the campaign, posting just four points in their first three matches, Kjetil Knutsen’s side showed signs of improvement before the summer break, winning eight of their previous 10, including an NM Cup final triumph against SK Brann on penalties.

Claiming victory in each of their previous three encounters with KFUM Oslo, Bodo/Glimt will be confident that they can continue that hot streak on Sunday afternoon and tussle it out with Viking for the title once again in December.

KFUM Oslo Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W

D

L

L

W

D

Bodo/Glimt Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W

L

W

W

W

D

Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago / HMB-Media

KFUM Oslo will be without 30-year-old defender Ayoub Aleesami, who continues to be ruled out with a groin injury, while midfielder Mansour Sinyan remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Teodor Haltvik has been the home side's dangerman so far in 2026, scoring four goals and assisting one in the seven league matches he has played.

Currently unavailable for Bodo/Glimt, trio Patrick Berg, Fredrik Bjorkan and Jens Hauge have all been part of Norway's journey to the World Cup quarter-finals, where they will face England on Saturday evening.

After missing the friendly match against Start last Saturday, it remains to be seen whether Magnus Riisnaes can return to the matchday squad this weekend.

August Mikkelsen has also missed the previous two months for the visitors with a knock, making him a doubt for Knutsen's men.

KFUM Oslo possible starting lineup:

Odegaard; Schneider, Berglie, Saunes; Hoseth, Soras, Grodem, Rasch, Hickson; Haltvik, Njie

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, H.Aleesami, Maatta; Evjen, Auklend, Klynge, Bassi; Blomberg, Hogh

We say: KFUM Oslo 1-3 Bodo/Glimt

With neither side currently having the season they would have wished for, both teams will be hoping to make vast improvements upon the return to league action this weekend.

Although they did well to pick up some crucial points before the break, we cannot see KFUM Oslo overcoming a strong Bodo/Glimt side, despite the visitors missing several international players.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.