Preview: KFUM vs Bryne - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams in good form will lock horns in the Eliteserien on Sunday, with KFUM Oslo hosting Bryne.

KFUM have picked up 11 points from their 11 league matches this season, which has left them down in 14th spot in the Eliteserien table, while Bryne are 12th, three points above their opponents here.

Match preview

KFUM have collected seven points from their last three games in the Eliteserien, drawing 1-1 with Rosenborg at the start of June before recording back-to-back wins over Stromsgodset and Molde.

A record of three wins, two draws and six defeats from 11 matches has brought them 11 points, which has left them in 14th spot in the table, five points ahead of 15th-placed Stromsgodset.

Johannes Moesgaard's side have won two and lost three of their five home league matches this season, and they will be welcoming a Bryne outfit that have just four points to show from their five league fixtures on their travels.

KFUM have actually won each of their last three matches against Bryne, including a 2-0 victory when the two teams last locked horns in the NM Cupen towards the end of May.

Bryne, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with HamKam, which stretched their unbeaten run in the Eliteserien to five matches, with three of those games ending in wins.

Indeed, Kevin Knappen's side overcame Stromsgodset, Fredrikstad and Sandefjord before drawing their last two fixtures against Sarpsborg and HamKam, but they remain down in 12th spot in the table.

A record of four wins, two draws and five defeats from 12 matches has brought them 14 points, and they are only three points above their opponents ahead of this weekend's contest.

Bryne finished second in the second tier last season to secure a return to the top flight, and they have previously been runners-up on two occasions in the first division, which occurred in 1980 and 1982.

KFUM Oslo Norwegian Eliteserien form:

LLLDWW

Bryne Norwegian Eliteserien form:

LWWWDD

Team News

KFUM have not reported any fresh injury concerns ahead of their contest with Bryne.

Johannes Nunez has been in excellent form this season, scoring six times and registering two assists, and the 28-year-old is set to be in the starting XI once again.

Obilor Denzel Okeke has also been a strong performer this term, and he is set to feature in the side, while David Hickson is also expected to be in the XI.

As for Bryne, their side could be unchanged from the one that took to the field for the first whistle against HamKam.

Sanel Bojadzic and Duarte Moreira have scored 10 times between them during the current campaign, and the pair are set to continue in the final third of the field this weekend.

KFUM Oslo possible starting lineup:

Odegaard; Tonnessen, Aleesami, Berglie; Hoseth, Sandal, Hestnes, Hjorth; Hickson, Nunez, Okeke

Bryne possible starting lineup:

De Boer; Kryger, Haahr, Husebo, Qvigstad; Saunes, Sodal, Strunck, Scriven; Bojadzic, Moreira

We say: KFUM Oslo 1-1 Bryne

Both sides have had their issues this season, but both will enter this match in strong form, and we are expecting a tight match to finish all square.

