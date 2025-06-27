Preview: Molde vs KFUM - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Molde and KFUM Oslo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Molde will be hoping to move into the top half of the Eliteserien table this weekend when they play host to KFUM Oslo at Aker Stadion on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts will enter this match in 10th place and with just 14 points after 11 games this season, while the visitors are third from bottom with eight points.

Match preview

After finishing outside the top four in each of the last two seasons, Molde is enduring an even tougher campaign in 2025, already trailing the top three teams by eight points after just 11 matches.

The Blue and White failed to win any of their first four games at the start of the campaign and lost three of four either side of a 3-0 victory over Brann, leading up to the two-week break at the start of this month.

However, Per-Mathias Hogmo’s side returned to league action last week on a positive note, coming from 2-1 down to beat Valerenga 3-2 on the road, thanks to late goals by Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Daniel Daga.

Notably, the victory over the Bohemians was Molde’s third away win of the season and took their points tally on the road to 10. At home, they have earned just four points this season (W1 D1 L3) and are now aiming to avoid a third straight defeat.

Still, last week’s victory would have given the hosts a much-needed boost of confidence, and they will need to bring that into this match, having only taken a single point off this opponent last season (D1 L1).

Meanwhile, like Molde, KFUM Oslo has endured a major dip in form this season, currently sat in the sole relegation playoff spot, and a defeat here could see them end the weekend in the bottom two.

Kaffa were in NM Cupen action in midweek, but saw their domestic cup campaign brought to an end via a 2-0 defeat on the road to Lillestrom, who were relegated from the top flight last season.

In league terms, Johannes Moesgaard’s side returned from the league break with a commanding 5-0 victory over second-bottom Stromsgodset last weekend, though that was just their second win of the season and first since the end of March.

The visitors have yet to taste victory on the road in the top flight this term, though, having lost three and drawn two of their five outings to date, while failing to score in three of those matches.

Molde Norwegian Eliteserien form:

LLWLLW

KFUM Oslo Norwegian Eliteserien form:

DLLLDW

Team News

Coach Hogmo will be forced to make several alterations to his starting lineup this week, with Halldor Stenevik, Mads Enggard and Emil Breivik all suspended after crossing the yellow card threshold last week against Valerenga.

The hosts will also have to make do without at least two players due to injury in Kristian Eriksen and teenage attacker Gustav Nyheim, while left-back Samukelo Kabini is flagged as a major doubt.

KFUM, meanwhile, will be able to welcome Simen Hestnes back to the squad for this match, with the midfielder having now served his three-match suspension for the red card he was shown against the Bohemians last month.

Obilor Denzel Okeke opened his account for the season with a brace against Stromsgodset, and he should continue to partner Johannes Nunez in attack for the visitors this weekend.

Molde possible starting lineup:

Karlstrom; Bjornbak, Oyvann, Haugan, Amundsen; Granaas, Daga, Eikrem; Sery, Gulbrandsen, Hestad

KFUM Oslo possible starting lineup:

Odegaard; Aleesami, Berglie, Tonnessen; Hoseth, Sandal, Rasch, Hjorth, Hickson; Okeke, Nunez

We say: Molde 1-0 KFUM Oslo

While Molde has struggled for positive results at Aker Stadion this season, their impressive comeback victory over Valerenga last week would have given them a massive boost of confidence to carry into this match.

KFUM has yet to win an away league game this season and has failed to score in three of their last four outings. Therefore, we fancy the host to edge the result in this one.

