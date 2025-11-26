Gabriel Jesus update: Mikel Arteta’s positive news on Arsenal forward’s return

By Anthony Brown | 26 Nov 2025 13:50 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 23:21

Mikel Arteta has spoken about Gabriel Jesus’s recovery from a knee injury he sustained in January.

The Brazil international has not appeared for the Gunners since being sidelined by the injury during an FA Cup tie against Manchester United 10 months ago.

Jesus, whose future in North London has been questioned, has been filmed in first-team training this month.

Now, Arteta has explained how soon the erstwhile Manchester City player might be able to feature for the Gunners.

Gabriel Jesus injury: Forward “close” to Arsenal return

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s eagerly anticipated Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, Arteta’s remarks suggest a 2025 first-team comeback for the 28-year-old.

“He is quite close,” said the manager via SunSport. Earlier than expected.

“In the next few days, he will have another step to make in a game we will organise for him and after that he will be knocking on the door.”

Jesus’s Arsenal career has been hampered by a hamstring problem and a groin issue before sustaining the current long-term knee injury that has kept him out for the entire year.

The versatile forward has appeared 96 times for Arteta's team since joining the club in 2022, scoring 26 goals, 11 of which came in a commendable debut season.

Gabriel Jesus: Does returning forward have a future at Arsenal?

Reports linking Jesus with a transfer have suggested that Arsenal are aiming to improve his fitness ahead of January, with the forward’s contract set to expire in 2027.

Given the club’s summer signing of Viktor Gyokeres and the presence of Kai Havertz in reserve, as well as Mikel Merino or Leandro Trossard if all options are exhausted, Jesus has further fallen down the pecking order.

The forward playing in wider areas also appears unlikely, due to the depth in those positions; Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke are options on the right wing, while Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli and Trossard can be utilised on the opposite flank.

Considering the squad's depth and attacking options, Jesus is essentially surplus to requirements at Arsenal, making the club's willingness to accept offers understandable.