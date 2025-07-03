Preview: Tromso vs Molde - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Tromso IL and Molde, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams at opposing ends of the Norwegian Eliteserien table will clash on Saturday as Tromso IL host Molde in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

The hosts are fourth in the standings with 22 points from 11 games, while the visitors are 10th in the table with 14 points from 12 fixtures.

Match preview

Tromso have had an inconsistent few years since returning to the Norwegian Eliteserien in 2021, finishing 12th in 2021, seventh in 2022, third in 2023 and 13th in 2024.

Despite their struggles last term, Jorgen Vik's men have brilliantly bounced back so far this campaign, as Tromso sit fourth in the table with 22 points from 11 fixtures.

Tromso have managed seven wins, one draw and suffered just three losses in the league, leaving them 11 points behind league-leading Viking FK, who have played three more games than the Boys.

With the possibility of shortening that gap to just two points with victories in their games in hand, Vik will be eager for his side to maintain their current superb form, having won all of their last six league outings.

In contrast, Molde are experiencing a disappointing start to the 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien season, as they sit 10th in the table after 12 games played.

Per-Mathias Hogmo's side have won four, drawn two and lost six of their 12 fixtures, leaving them with 14 points and just three above the drop zone, while the teams below them also have games in hand over Molde.

They have been particularly poor in recent games, as Molde have lost five of their last seven competitive fixtures, alongside two victories.

Now aiming to bounce back and avoid dropping closer to the bottom three, Molde will aim to continue their current two-game winning streak in this fixture.

Tromso IL Norwegian Eliteserien form:

Molde Norwegian Eliteserien form:

Team News

August Mikkelsen and Ieltsin Camoes are doubts for Saturday's clash as both have been forced off in recent matches due to injury concerns, meaning Vegard Erlien could be partnered by Daniel Braut in attack.

Tromso have won all of their last six league games, conceding just four goals in that time, meaning a similar backline is expected to feature against Molde.

As for the visitors, Albert Posiadala (hand) and Kristian Eriksen (knee) are both unlikely to feature for the foreseeable future due to injury issues.

Veton Berisha is Molde's top scorer with four goals in seven appearances, and the forward is expected to start alongside Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Eirik Hestad and Fredrik Gulbrandsen in attack.

Further back the pitch, Daniel Daga may drop out of the starting 11 after a disappointing performance in the loss to KFUM Oslo, meaning Mads Enggard could partner Mats Daehli in midfield.

Tromso IL possible starting lineup:

Haugaard; Cornic, Skjaervik, Guddal, Kinteh, Norheim; Edvardsson, Jenssen, Hjerto-Dahl; Erlien, Braut

Molde possible starting lineup:

Karlstrom; Kaasa, Oyvann, Haugan, Lund; Enggard, Daehli; Hestad, Eikrem, Berisha; Gulbrandsen

We say: Tromso IL 3-1 Molde

While Molde have won each of the last two meetings with Tromso, the hosts are in far better form heading into this clash - with six wins from their last six - leading us to expect the home team to win here.

