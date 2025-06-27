Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Fredrikstad and Tromso IL, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fredrikstad and Tromso IL, two teams battling to push into the top four of the Norwegian Eliteserien, will come together on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are seventh and trail the top four by two points, while the visitors are fifth and only outside the European places on goal difference.

Match preview

Fredrikstad enjoyed an encouraging first year back in the top flight of Norwegian football last season, as they secured a sixth-placed finish with 51 points - leaving them just two points outside the European places and a significant 18 above the drop zone.

Andreas Hagen's side continued their promising run at the beginning of the 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien campaign, as Fredrikstad lost just one of their opening 10 games across all competitions.

Three wins from their first four league games also left the side sitting top of the table, but a recent downturn in form has seen Fredrikstad drop to seventh in the standings.

Hagen's men have failed to win any of their last five competitive matches, with four defeats and one draw, leaving them seventh with 17 points, though they are still just two points outside the European spots.

Aiming to snap that streak with a potentially crucial three points against top-four challengers Tromso, Fredrikstad will look to overcome Sunday's opposition for the first time since August 2012, having lost three and drawn once in the four meetings since.

While Fredrikstad are hoping to break a worrying spell, Tromso are looking to maintain their impressive recent run of results, with the visitors winning all of their last five league games.

That is a significant improvement from a start to the campaign that saw Tromso win just three of their first eight fixtures, alongside four defeats and one draw.

As a result, Jorgen Vik's side are now fifth in the Norwegian Eliteserien with 19 points from 10 games, meaning they are only behind fourth-placed Bodo/Glimt on goal difference, though the Boys have played once more than the team above them.

Despite that, Tromso are only four points behind second-placed Brann, who have played twice more than Sunday's visitors, meaning a win in this one would massively benefit their European hopes at this early stage of the campaign.

Fredrikstad Norwegian Eliteserien form:

Tromso IL Norwegian Eliteserien form:

Team News

Given Fredrikstad's recent struggles, failing to win any of their last five competitive games, Hagen could decide to make several changes for this one in pursuit of a form snapping win.

Emil Holten and Sondre Sorlokk are Fredrikstad's joint top scorers with three goals in the league, and both should retain their places in attack here.

As for Tromso, August Mikkelsen is unlikely to feature for the visitors after coming off with an injury just 16 minutes into their 3-1 win over HamKam last time out.

In Mikkelsen's absence, Tromso's top scorer Vegard Erlien could be partnered by Ieltsin Camoes in the forward areas.

At the other end of the pitch, a back three of Anders Jenssen, Tobias Guddal and Abubacarr Kinteh is expected to start once again after an impressive defensive performance in their recent win.

Fredrikstad possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Rafn, Fredriksen, Fall; Eid, Shein, Owusu, Metcalfe; Sorlokk, Holten, Skogvold

Tromso IL possible starting lineup:

Haugaard; Cornic, Jenssen, Guddal, Kinteh, Norheim; Edvardsson, Jenssen, Hjerto-Dahl; Camoes, Erlien

We say: Fredrikstad 1-3 Tromso IL

Fredrikstad's recent form has taken a significant downturn, while Tromso have improved in recent weeks and are heading into this one with five consecutive league victories, leading us to expect another win for the visitors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email