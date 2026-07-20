Preview: Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 20 Jul 2026 18:18 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 18:20

Charlotte FC will be aiming to make it three straight victories in the MLS when they resume their campaign at home to Atlanta United on Wednesday.

The hosts are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference table, while Atlanta United are 14th in the division, having only picked up 11 points from 15 matches.

Match preview

Charlotte FC boast a record of six wins, three draws and six defeats from their 15 league matches this season, with 21 points leaving them in sixth spot in the division.

The Crown were last in MLS action on May 23, recording a 1-0 win over New England Revolution, while they beat Toronto FC on May 16, so the hosts are looking for a third straight success.

Dean Smith's side have the third-best home record in the Eastern Conference this season, picking up 17 points from nine games in front of their own supporters.

Charlotte FC finished fourth in the Eastern Conference last season and seventh overall, and they have already shown a lot of positive signs this term.

The Crown have won five and lost four of their previous nine matches against Atlanta United in all competitions, but it was 2-0 to the latter when the pair last met in the US Open Cup in April.

© Imago

Atlanta United have lost four of their last five MLS matches against Charlotte FC, including a 3-2 reverse in their last league meeting in July of last year.

The visitors entered the season break off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Columbus Crew and were then back in action on July 17, suffering a 1-0 loss to Nashville SC, which has left them in 14th spot in the division, only picking up 11 points from 15 matches.

Gerardo Martino's side have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions and have not been victorious in the league since a 3-1 success over FC Montreal on May 3.

The Five Stripes won the MLS Cup in 2018, but a disappointing 2025 campaign saw them finish down in 14th spot in the Eastern Conference and 29th overall, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Charlotte FC Major League Soccer form:

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Charlotte FC form (all competitions):

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Atlanta United Major League Soccer form:

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Atlanta United form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Charlotte FC will be without the services of David Schnegg, with the 27-year-old suspended due to the red card that he was handed in the clash with New England last time out.

As a result, there could be a starting role for Andrew Privett, with Harry Toffolo still on the sidelines due to injury.

Tim Ream is unavailable due to his involvement in the 2026 World Cup for USA, but there will be spots in the side for former Premier League players Wilfried Zaha and Ashley Westwood.

As for Atlanta United, Miguel Almiron and Junior Alonso were both involved for Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup, so the pair are unavailable for the contest.

Aleksey Miranchuk is the team's leading goalscorer this season with six, and the 30-year-old will continue in the final third of the field here.

There should also be another start in midfield for 23-year-old Ajani Fortune.

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Kahlina; Cleary, Agyemang, Kessler, Privett; Westwood, Diani; Vargas, Biel, Zaha; Toklomati

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Hoyos; Edwards, Jacob, Mihaj, Baez; Muyumba; Brennan, Sanchez, Fortune, Lobjanidze; Miranchuk

We say: Charlotte FC 2-0 Atlanta United

Charlotte FC have been strong on home soil this season and were also in impressive form before the break, so we are predicting a routine home success here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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