Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 11 Mar 2026 21:59

Charlotte FC can maintain their 100% home record at Bank of America Stadium this year with a victory on Saturday in MLS action over Inter Miami.

After a 3-1 win versus Austin FC last week, the Crown are up to sixth in the Eastern Conference table, two points below Miami in third, with the latter edging DC United 2-1.

Match preview

As has often been the case for them, Charlotte got the new regular season campaign off to a positive start at home last weekend, claiming their first triumph of 2026.

The club from North Carolina have a chance on Saturday to win their first two league outings of the season for a third successive time, losing just one regular-season home game since last May.

Defensively, this group have been airtight on home soil, posting four clean sheets in their previous six regular-season encounters in Charlotte.

Dean Smith’s side have not lost any of their previous five league contests in which they were either in front or even after 45 minutes.

They have emerged victorious in their last three home games in this competition against Eastern Conference opposition, each time keeping a clean sheet.

Three of their four all-time meetings against Miami domestically ended with the Crown collecting maximum points, including a 3-0 triumph in this exact fixture last year.

We have rarely seen the best out of the reigning MLS Cup champions early into this campaign, but they have done enough to get by in recent games.

Last week, they claimed a second successive away league victory and are unbeaten in their last five road games in MLS, excluding the playoffs.

Javier Mascherano’s men have won four straight regular-season affairs when scoring in the opening half, doing so for the first time all year last weekend.

Inter Miami have not lost any of their last seven MLS matches which took place in the month of March, winning those previous six outings.

This team have emerged victorious in 15 of their previous 16 regular-season affairs in which they netted multiple times, with their only defeat over that span coming at home to the Chicago Fire last September (5-3).

The Herons’ only away victory against Charlotte came in 2024, when the Fort Lauderdale club earned a narrow 2-1 triumph.

Team News

A lower-body injury may prevent Frederick Kessler from playing for Charlotte on Saturday, with the club’s new arrival yet to feature this season.

Pep Biel netted a brace for them last Saturday, with their other strike coming courtesy of their leading goalscorer last season, Idan Toklomati.

In Miami, there is one injury to report, as Sergio Reguilon remains doubtful for this upcoming clash, with the Spanish left-back dealing with a knee issue.

Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi scored 10 minutes apart against DC last weekend to propel them to their second consecutive victory.

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Kahlina; Byrne, Agyemang, Ream, Toffolo; Bronico, Westwood, Biel; Vargas, Toklomati, Zaha

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Mura, Falcon, Micael, Allen; Bright, De Paul; Silvetti, Messi, Segovia; Suarez

We say: Charlotte FC 1-1 Inter Miami

Getting Miami out of the way early may be ideal for Charlotte, who boast such a strong defensive record at home, and we believe that confidence will carry them far on Saturday.

