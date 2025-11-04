Sports Mole previews Friday's Major League Soccer clash between Charlotte FC and New York City FC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With a place in the second round of the MLS Cup playoffs at stake, Charlotte FC welcome New York City FC to Bank of America Stadium in the deciding game of that best-of-three series on Friday.

The Crown managed to stay alive on Saturday, defeating New York City 7-6 on penalties in a match that ended in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes.

Match preview

It has been an eerily similar story for Charlotte in the playoffs this year from their 2024 post-season run, though they will hope for a better outcome this time around.

Last season, Dean Smith’s side forced a game three in their series with Orlando City on penalties, only to lose the decisive third game from the spot.

Entering this game, they have been airtight defensively, conceding just one goal in their previous four MLS encounters since the beginning of October.

At the same time, they have failed to score in normal time to this stage of the 2025 playoffs, and will be seeking their first post-season goal at Bank of America Stadium on Friday.

In six prior post-season outings, the Crown have only been in front on one of those occasions, conceding an equaliser to Orlando City in the 12th minute of stoppage time last year and losing that deciding third game from the spot.

Charlotte have lost two of their previous three MLS affairs at home, but have not suffered consecutive defeats at Bank of America Stadium since April to May (two).

Despite coming on strong in the latter stages of game two, New York City could not make their chances count, putting them in a must-win situation for a second successive year.

In 2024, they came through when forced into a game three on the road, defeating FC Cincinnati on penalties in a match which ended 0-0 after 90 minutes.

The Boys in Blue have advanced beyond the opening round in each of their previous three playoff appearances and have not been eliminated in this phase since Orlando City beat them on penalties in 2020.

Pascal Jansen’s men have suffered just one defeat domestically this season when scoring first in a road contest, winning three consecutive MLS away matches when doing so.

Only once in their previous 11 playoff matches have they conceded a goal in the opening 45 minutes, losing 2-0 to the New York Red Bulls in 2024.

NYCFC have won two of their previous three meetings against Charlotte and have not conceded a single goal in any of those three outings.

Team News

A knee injury will keep Pep Biel on the Charlotte FC sidelines Friday, Drake Callender is out with a sore groin and Nimfasha Berchimas will be doubtful with a foot issue.

Kristijan Kahlina kept their season alive this past weekend, making a brilliant save in the latter stages of the match, and stopping the decisive New York penalty in the sudden death round to force a game three.

Meanwhile, New York City are still without Keaton Parks and Malachi Jones due to leg injuries, while Jacob Arroyave is doubtful because of a knee problem.

Matt Freese stopped one of the penalties he faced on Saturday, but Julian Fernandez fired his wide and Agustin Ojeda saw his effort saved, evening the series at 1-1.

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Kahlina; Byrne, Ream, Malanda, Toffolo; Diani, Westwood, Bronico; Vargas, Toklomati, Zaha

New York City FC possible starting lineup:

Freese; Gray, Martins, Haak, Gustavo, O’Toole; Perea, O’Neill, Moralez, N. Fernandez; Martinez

We say: Charlotte FC 0-1 New York City FC

In a game like this one, you need a difference maker capable of producing that moment of magic, which New York City’s Alonso Martinez thrives on, and we believe his quality will carry them through.

