New York City FC can punch their ticket into round two of the MLS Cup playoffs with a victory on Saturday when they welcome Charlotte FC to Yankee Stadium in game two of that best-of-three series.

A 1-0 win in the opening game between the two on Tuesday has the Crown on the brink of an opening round exit for a second successive playoff campaign.

Match preview

The second round is within reach for New York City, as they took advantage of a Charlotte team that were missing some key attacking pieces in game one of this series.

Pascal Jansen’s men have won five of their previous six league matches played at Yankee Stadium, suffering only one defeat over that stretch (2-1 versus DC United).

During the 2025 regular season, the Boys in Blue had a 100% home record when leading after 45 minutes, winning five games in that scenario.

Saturday will mark their first playoff outing in the Bronx since 2021, with New York City FC winning three of their previous four post-season affairs at Yankee Stadium.

While they have emerged victorious in three successive opening-round playoff fixtures, this team have not won consecutive post-season outings in normal time since 2022.

On Saturday, the Pigeons can sweep a best-of-three playoff series for the first time and maintain their 100% record against the Crown at Yankee Stadium.

For a second successive season, Charlotte will try to stave off elimination in game two of an opening round series, as they saw a two-match winning run end on Tuesday.

In three of their four playoff outings all-time, this team have failed to find the back of the net, while they have yet to net a first-half goal in this phase of the post-season.

At the same time, they are still seeking their first playoff road victory, but head into this game having won four of their previous five MLS encounters away from home.

Only twice this year have Dean Smith’s side gone on to lose an away match domestically when netting the opening goal, with the last one coming in June at Sporting Kansas City (2-1).

Historically they have given up an opening-half goal in two of their MLS playoff contests, going on to lose both times against New York-based clubs.

While this side have never claimed a point against NYCFC in the Bronx, Charlotte were in front the first time they visited Yankee Stadium in 2024, only to lose 2-1.

Team News

Leg injuries will likely prevent Keaton Parks and Malachi Jones from featuring for New York City on Saturday, while Jacob Arroyave is doubtful with a sore knee.

Alonso Martinez scored a worldly goal to give his side the victory in game one, while Matt Freese collected his second successive playoff clean sheet away from home, making three stops.

A groin strain will keep Drake Callender out of the Charlotte fold for this one, Nikola Petkovic is doubtful with a knock, while Pep Biel is not expected to feature because of a knee injury.

Nimfasha Berchimas has a sore foot, and striker Wilfried Zaha is eligible to return from his red card suspension, which kept him out of game one.

New York City FC possible starting lineup:

Freese; Gray, Martins, Haak, Gustavo, O’Toole; Perea, O’Neill, Moralez, Wolf; Martinez

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Kahlina; Byrne, Ream, Malanda, Toffolo; Diani, Westwood, Bronico, Vargas, Toklomati, Zaha

We say: New York City FC 1-2 Charlotte FC

With their backs against the wall, we expect Charlotte to come out swinging and squeak out a win, having shown their share of resilience throughout the year.

