Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Major League Soccer clash between Charlotte FC and New York City FC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Charlotte FC will open the MLS Cup playoffs at home for the first time when they host New York City FC on Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium in game one of that best-of-three series.

These were the fourth and fifth seeds in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, with the Crown earning home-field advantage for round one thanks to a 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Union, while New York City were beaten 2-1 by the Seattle Sounders the last time out.

Match preview

Coming off a club-record-setting campaign when it comes to points (59), Charlotte will face higher playoff expectations than ever before this time around.

Home field has been a massive advantage for them throughout the 2025 campaign with this team claiming a league-high 13 regular-season wins in North Carolina.

Nine of their home triumphs this season came with a clean sheet, while this team have never conceded a goal in a playoff game at Bank of America Stadium, defeating Orlando City on penalties last year in their only previous post-season affair in Charlotte.

Dean Smith’s men have not allowed a goal at home in five of their previous six league fixtures, while conceding just one opening half goal in their last nine domestic outings on home soil.

This team lost only one home game in the competition this year when scoring first (4-1 versus CF Montreal), while winning 11 times in Charlotte in that position.

All four of their home meetings with New York City have ended with Charlotte collecting maximum points, and the Crown shutting them out on three of those occasions.

Unlike the 2024 regular season, NYCFC stumbled into the playoffs this time around, losing three of their final four fixtures of the MLS campaign.

That said, they are one place higher than they were to begin the 2024 post-season, while Pascal Jansen guided them to a 56-point campaign, their joint second-best all-time, with one fewer point than 2017.

They should feel more than comfortable beginning the playoffs on the road, with points in six of their final seven regular-season affairs away from home this year, five of which were victories.

The Boys in Blue have not scored a single playoff goal as the visitors since a 3-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Union in the 2022 Eastern Conference Final but they did eliminate FC Cincinnati on penalties on the road last year.

Nine of their regular-season away games in 2025 were decided by a single goal with the Pigeons on the right side of those results five times.

While they have not fared well away to Charlotte in MLS, New York City have won two of their previous three meetings against them, earning a 2-0 triumph at Yankee Stadium in September.

Team News

There will be some key players missing from the Charlotte lineup on Tuesday, including Pep Biel, who hurt his knee, while Nikola Petkovic is questionable with a knock and Drake Callender has a groin strain.

In addition, Harry Toffolo is doubtful due to a muscle issue, as is Nimfasha Berchimas because of a foot injury and Wilfried Zaha must sit out with a red card suspension.

Kerwin Vargas and Zaha found the back of the net in the opening half against Philly, while Kristijan Kahlina made seven stops in the game to collect a clean sheet.

On the New York City FC side, it is the usual suspects who are likely out, with Keaton Parks and Malachi Jones dealing with leg injuries and Jacob Arroyave doubtful with a knee problem.

The MLS Award nominees were announced on Thursday, with Matt Freese on the ballot for Goalkeeper of the Year, and at this stage, he is the perceived frontrunner to be the number one at next summer’s World Cup for the USA.

Nicolas Fernandez had the only goal for the Boys in Blue on Decision Day against Seattle, while Alonso Martinez will be heavily relied upon in this match and in this series, scoring three times before against Charlotte, including a brace the last time they met.

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Ream, Marshall-Rutty; Bronico, Westwood, Diani; Vargas, Toklomati, Abada

New York City FC possible starting lineup:

Freese; Gray, Gustavo, Martins, O’Toole; Haak, Perea; Wolf, Moralez, N. Fernandez; Martinez

We say: Charlotte FC 0-1 New York City FC

Facing one of the best goalkeepers in MLS without two key attacking pieces in Biel and Zaha could prove to be too much for even a balanced Charlotte side to overcome.

