Liverpool transfer news: Shock Harvey Elliott 'escape route' emerges amid Aston Villa nightmare

By Darren Plant | 02 Jan 2026 13:58

Harvey Elliott may reportedly be provided with an opportunity to kick-start his 2025-26 campaign later this month.

During the summer transfer window, the former England Under-21s star was allowed to leave Liverpool to join Aston Villa with the view of a permanent move.

However, the £35m buy clause has caused issues with Villa not prepared to allow Elliott to activate the 10-game option that would see him complete a big-money switch.

Despite not playing for Villa since the start of October, the situation is further complicated by the playmaker having already represented Liverpool this season.

FIFA regulations dictate that a player cannot represent more than two European clubs in a single season.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Possible Harvey Elliott solution emerges

Nevertheless, according to the Daily Mail, Elliott could move away from the continent to earn regular football during the first half of 2026.

MLS club Charlotte FC are allegedly pushing to secure a deal for the 22-year-old having secured the discovery rights for the player.

With the new MLS campaign starting over the coming weeks, Elliott is free to move to an MLS club should he wish to do so.

Although Elliott's preference is to remain in the Premier League, consideration could be given to such a transfer after a frustrating period out of action.

© Imago

What is most likely option?

There will be dialogue between Liverpool and Aston Villa to determine how they can progress forward.

Under the current terms, there is little logic in Elliott remaining at Villa when he will only play a maximum of four more games.

While there is no recall clause, Elliott returning to Anfield to bolster Arne Slot's squad makes more sense, particularly when Liverpool will want to ensure that his asking price does not drop considerably.

At this stage, Charlotte remain as the outsiders, but much may depend on whether they are willing to pay similar loan terms to Villa.

Elliott's contract at Liverpool expires in 2027.