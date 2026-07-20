Preview: Atletico Mineiro vs Bahia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 20 Jul 2026 19:04

Atletico Mineiro welcome Bahia to Arena MRV on Tuesday evening in the final fixture of the first half of the 2026 Campeonato Brasileiro season.

The hosts are looking to pick up from where they left off before the break, while the visitors arrive in Belo Horizonte full of confidence following a winning return to league football last Friday.

Match preview

Atletico head into this encounter occupying 11th place in the Brasileiro standings with 24 points from 18 matches, leaving Eduardo Dominguez's side five points behind their opponents.

Galo have not played a competitive match since the end of May, when they secured a 1-0 victory away to Vasco da Gama to record their fourth win in five competitive outings before the FIFA World Cup break.

The extended pause has allowed Dominguez to work extensively with his squad following the departures of influential duo Junior Alonso and Hulk, while Atletico also recorded victories over Betim and the club's Under-20 side in friendly matches as preparations intensified for the league's return.

There were encouraging signs defensively before the break, with Atletico keeping three clean sheets in their final five league matches, although their backline has remained a concern throughout the campaign after conceding 42 goals in 37 competitive games across all competitions.

Home form will also give the Belo Horizonte outfit confidence, with Arena MRV continuing to be a difficult venue for visiting teams, losing just one league there so far, and they will hope to make that advantage count again on Tuesday.

© Imago

Bahia, meanwhile, have already resumed competitive action after the World Cup break, defeating Chapecoense 2-0 on Friday in a rescheduled league fixture.

Goals from Rodrigo Nestor and Roman Gomez secured all three points for Rogerio Ceni's men, extending their winning run to two league matches after they had also beaten Botafogo before the competition paused.

Those victories have lifted Bahia into sixth place with 29 points, keeping them firmly in contention for a Copa Libertadores qualification spot following disappointing exits from both the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil earlier in the season.

Unlike their opponents, Bahia arrive with valuable competitive rhythm, although Ceni will still want greater attacking efficiency after his side enjoyed long spells of possession against Chapecoense but created relatively few clear-cut opportunities from open play.

Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

L

W

D

W

L

W

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

W

Bahia Brasileiro form:

D

L

D

L

W

W

Bahia form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Atletico will be without new signing Leo Duarte after the defender suffered a muscle injury shortly after arriving from Istanbul Basaksehir, while Patrick and Indio remain sidelined as they continue their recoveries from knee injuries.

Gustavo Scarpa has recovered from injury and is available once again, though Alan Minda, Angelo Preciado and Alan Franco remain doubts after returning late from international duty with Ecuador.

With Junior Alonso having departed the club and Leo Duarte unavailable, Lyanco is expected to partner Ruan Tressoldi in central defence, while Mateo Cassierra will look to continue his impressive goalscoring form after netting twice during the club's recent friendly victory over Betim.

Bahia will definitely be without left-back Luciano Juba, who remains sidelined by a thigh injury and must also serve a one-match suspension after accumulating yellow cards.

Ze Guilherme is expected to continue at left-back, while Everton Ribeiro is pushing for a return to the starting lineup after recovering from a back problem and making his comeback from the bench against Chapecoense.

New arrivals Alejo Veliz, Guido Herrera and Marco Moreno are awaiting registration following the opening of the transfer window, with Moreno unlikely to feature in this encounter.

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Natanael, R. Tressoldi, Lyanco, R. Lodi; Maycon, V. Hugo, T. Perez; Bernard, T, Cuello, M. Cassierra

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Ronaldo; R. Gomez, D. Duarte, R. Mingo, Ze Guilherme; N. Acevedo, Erick, R. Nestor; Ademir, W. Jose, Erick Pulga

We say: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Bahia

Bahia will arrive with greater match sharpness after already returning to league action, but Atletico have enjoyed a productive break, possess home advantage and had built encouraging momentum before the season paused.

The visitors should make life difficult, particularly from set pieces, but we expect Atletico's quality at Arena MRV to prove decisive as they edge a closely contested encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.