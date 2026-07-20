Preview: Gillingham vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 20 Jul 2026 19:01

Millwall will continue their preseason campaign with a trip to Gillingham, aiming to continue building and discover some good form for the start of the season to help them get promoted from the Championship after coming so close last year by losing the playoff semi-final to Hull City.

This will be the Gills’ last game at home before the start of next season in three weeks, so they will be hopeful they can demonstrate they are ready for the upcoming campaign.

Match preview

Gillingham had a disappointing finish to the campaign last year as they lost three of their final fixtures last season, as they comfortably finished mid-table.

This is the Gils’ third fixture of their preseason, with it being a mixed bag in terms of results as they won 3-0 in their first match against Dover before losing 1-0 to Charlton Athletic.

While the result will not matter and it is all about the performance for both sides, the hosts may be aiming to improve their record against the Lions.

At this stage they have won 27 of the 101 occasions they have clashed, with Millwall claiming 52 victories.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Millwall have returned to England for the rest of their preseason campaign, with the club having three clashes in the country, including this one with Gillingham, before the start of the upcoming season.

The Lions have spent the past week playing in Spain at a warm-weather camp, and they have used this time to play two friendlies.

They lost their first friendly in a 2-1 defeat to Andorra FC before, three days later, they secured a 2-1 victory over Eldense, despite having two players sent off in the match.

Tairyk Arconte and Casper De Norre were the players to lose their cool in this match as they received their marching orders in this friendly.

Millwall have three fixtures against Football League clubs before a final friendly against Antwerp, their final preseason match before their campaign gets underway.

Gillingham Club Friendlies 3 form:

Millwall Club Friendlies 3 form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Gillingham will have to contend with the fact that a third of Gareth Ainsworth’s senior squad are missing through injury, including his first-choice manager.

This has offered several players, including youth options, the chance to impress ahead of the upcoming campaign and expect it to be the same when they face the Lions.

Millwall will be without their star striker Mihailo Ivanovic due to him suffering a foot injury, and they will be giving him as much time to recover from it so he is fit for the opening game of the season.

Alex Neil may look to experiment with this clash to see what options he has for that opening round of the EFL Cup before the season truly kicks off against Bristol City in the Championship.

Gillingham possible starting lineup:

MacLorg; Gale, Webster, Gordon; Beckles Harris, Waldock, McKenzie; Freeman, Brophy; Palmer-Houlden

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Jensen; Grant, Cooper, Baggott; Metcalfe, Cundle, Sykes, Lamptey, Servais; Coburn, Kendall

We say: Gillingham 0-2 Millwall

Neither side will be too worried about the result; with it being a good performance, both managers will want to see it from their players. That being said, Millwall should have too much quality and get the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.