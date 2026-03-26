Preview: Crawley Town vs Gillingham - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 26 Mar 2026 18:17

Crawley Town are set to welcome Gillingham to Broadfield Stadium this Saturday afternoon as they continue their battle to maintain their League Two status for next season.

The visitors enter this game aiming for a fine finish to the season. As they sit clear of danger but have no prospect of chasing promotion, they will just want to end this poor run of form they are currently on.

Match preview

Crawley enter this match currently sitting 21st in League Two following their six wins, 13 draws and 20 defeats in their 39 matches so far this season, giving them 31 points.

The hosts know how important this match is against a team who are struggling for form, as they sit only one point above Harrogate Town, who occupy 23rd place and a place in the relegation zone.

Crawley need to find some form soon to avoid relegation from the division, as they are winless across their last 10 league games, scoring just four goals in total during that time.

Fans will be fearful coming into this game, as the hosts have won just one of their last eight Football League games against Gillingham, a 2-0 away victory in December 2023.

© Imago

Gillingham come into this game sat 16th in the division after their 38 matches, following their 11 wins, 12 draws and 15 defeats to give them a points tally of 45.

While they are in no danger of relegation, fans will be worried about their current run of form, as they have lost their previous four fixtures, including last time out when they were on the end of a 2-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers.

The visitors will be hoping to ensure that it does not become five defeats in a row, with this last happening in October 2024.

Gillingham fans will be aware of a strange statistic coming into this game that they will want to see improved, as they have won just two of their last 18 league games when playing against sides whose name begins with a ‘C’.

Crawley Town League Two form:

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Gillingham League Two form:

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

It is likely Crawley will be without Geraldo Bajrami for this weekend, as he was removed from the field early in their defeat to Fleetwood Town, and he is their only fresh injury concern.

Harry McKirdy will be important for this upcoming fixture as the club’s top scorer with six goals in the league; Crawley will need him firing if they are to secure all three points and to help in their relegation battle.

The hosts will also be without Johnny Russell for the clash, as he is away with Northern Ireland on international duty at Under 21 level.

Gillingham will be worried about the fitness of Harry Waldock and Andy Smith, who both suffered injuries in their defeat last weekend which resulted in them being substituted.

Meanwhile, Armani Little will be missing for this game following his sending off in that 2-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers.

They will also be without the pair of Ronan Hale and Lenni Cirino, who are on international duty for Northern Ireland and Montserrat, respectively.

Crawley Town possible starting lineup:

Chapman; Malone, Barker, Odimayo; Gordon, Williams, Richards, Adeyemo; Lolos, Pereira; McKirdy

Gillingham possible starting lineup:

Turner; Gale, Beckles, Ogie; Hutton, Dack, Williams, Clark; McCleary, Vokes, Andrews

We say: Crawley Town 2-1 Gillingham

Gillingham have a lot of quality in attack and players who on their day can put on a show; however, they have little to play for but pride, which may work in favour of Crawley, who are desperately battling at the foot of the table, and so they may edge it for this reason.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.