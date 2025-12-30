Preview: Barnet vs Crawley Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 30 Dec 2025 15:00

Barnet and Crawley Town will ring in the New Year with a League Two clash at The Hive on Thursday, as both sides aim to start 2026 on the front foot.

The hosts are chasing the playoff pack, while their visitors are determined to stop the rot near the foot of the table.

Match preview

Barnet sit comfortably in mid-table and head into the contest buoyed by a 2-0 triumph away to Bristol Rovers last time out.

The Bees have put together an impressive stretch of form, remaining unbeaten in eight of their last ten league outings to close within six points of the playoff places.

Key men Mark Shelton and Adam Senior have both netted five league goals this term, highlighting the collective approach of a side without a prolific finisher.

Having not beaten Crawley since 2016, the London side will be eager to convert their momentum into a winning start to the new year.

Crawley, by contrast, make the trip to North London sitting precariously above the drop zone after a difficult first half of the campaign.

Scott Lindsey’s men succumbed to a 3-1 home defeat to leaders Bromley last time out, extending their winless run in all competitions to nine matches.

The Red Devils’ last league victory came way back on November 8, with just four points collected since, as defensive frailties continue to haunt them.

Having conceded the third-most goals in the division, Crawley will need a major improvement at both ends of the pitch to avoid being dragged further into relegation picture.

Barnet League Two form:

DWLLDL

Crawley Town League Two form:

LLDLDL

Team News

Barnet have no fresh injury concerns heading into their New Year’s Day meeting, leaving Dean Brennan with a full squad to choose from.

After a convincing performance in the 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers on Monday, the Bees are expected to name a largely unchanged side as they look to build on their recent good run of form.

Ben Winterburn could retain his place in the starting XI, with Britt Assombalonga remaining on the bench, providing Barnet with additional balance and energy in midfield.

As for the goal-shy visitors, Barnet will be without forward and long-term absentee Danny Cashman again.

After a positive first half against Bromley earlier in the week, Lindsey may opt to start the same XI who were very much the league leaders' equals up until half-time.

Barnet possible starting lineup:

Slicker; Kizzi, Tavares, Collinge; Senior, Shelton, Winterburn, Ofoborh, Kanu; Glover; Ndlovu

Crawley Town possible starting lineup:

Davies; Barker, Conroy, Flint; Pereira, Brown, Bajrami, Williams, Adeyemo; Holohan; Flint

We say: Barnet 2-0 Crawley Town

With confidence flowing after their impressive win at Bristol Rovers and a strong unbeaten run in the league, Barnet look well-equipped to make a winning start to 2026. Crawley’s defensive frailties and ongoing struggle for form suggest another difficult afternoon could be in store, particularly against a home side playing with momentum and stability.

