Tottenham Hotspur vs. MK Dons: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

By Carter White | 21 Jul 2026 13:51

Tottenham Hotspur commence their pre-season schedule with a clash against MK Dons on Wednesday afternoon.

Spurs are looking to improve on back-to-back 17th-placed finishes in the Premier League, whilst the Dons are preparing for life back in League One.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Tottenham vs. MK Dons kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 5pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Tottenham vs. MK Dons being played?

The pre-season contest between Tottenham and MK Dons is being played at Hotspur Way Training Centre in London, England.

How to watch Tottenham vs. MK Dons in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season clash will be available to watch via a SPURSPLAY subscription, which costs £45 per year.

It is possible to secure the subscription for £35 per year if you are a season ticket holder or One Hotspur member with the Lilywhites.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via the official Spurs app.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on SPURSPLAY and both club's social media channels after the fixture.

What is at stake for Tottenham and MK Dons?

Tottenham take on MK Dons to commence a busy pre-season schedule, in which the Lilywhites will play seven matches ahead of their return to Premier League action in late August.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have been bolstered massively by a flurry of incomings early in the summer, with the focus being on improving a leaky backline, with Liverpool legend Andy Robertson joining.

There have also been standout arrivals in the engine room, where Matheus Fernandes has swapped a Championship campaign with West Ham United for the riches of North London life.

After gaining automatic promotion last term, MK Dons are gearing up for their return to League One, with the Dons happy to test themselves against Premier League opposition on Wednesday.

>Click here to read our full preview for Tottenham vs. MK Dons